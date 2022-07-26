Relive the historic special rules bout between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang at ONE X

Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are legends in the world of combat sports. Each has earned the status of being among the greatest of all time in MMA and Muay Thai, respectively.

Earlier this year, at ONE X, the promotion put together a special rules fight, which mixed Muay Thai and MMA. 'Mighty Mouse' and Rodtang fought in smaller MMA gloves. Rounds one and three were contested under Muay Thai rules, while rounds two and four were under MMA rules.

Check out the highlights video below of this epic fight from ONE Championship:

"Highlights From The Special Rules SUPER-FIGHT Between Rodtang & DJ ... Before Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang JItmuangnon return to action at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26, relive their historic battle at ONE X in March 2022!"

In the fight, the two had a close round of Muay Thai, where Demetrious Johnson was able to land some impressive power shots. Ultimately though, Rodtang proved that he is better when on his feet.

In the MMA round, Johnson pressed Rodtang against the Circle, dodged low when the Thai fighter threw a punch and earned a takedown. 'Mighty Mouse' progressed to back control and was able to earn a rear-naked choke submission victory.

Rodtang never tapped out and instead tried to escape the choke but went unconscious in his efforts.

Upcoming on August 26 in US primetime, both men will be competing in a high stakes fights at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang on August 26

The headliner match of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II will see Demetrious Johnson attempt to take the ONE Championship world title from Adriano Moraes.

The two fought in 2021 when Moraes earned a knockout victory, stopping DJ for the first time in his storied career. Now, 'Mighty Mouse' is looking to avenge his only KO loss and capture a world title.

Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be competing in the Semi-Finals round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. On August 26, he will face expert striker Savvas Michael. Both Michael and Rodtang earned dominant victories in the opening round of the tournament.

The finals of the Grand Prix will take place later in 2022. The winner of Rodtang and Michael will face the winner of Walter Goncalves and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II is loaded with martial arts action. The August 26 event is not one to miss for fans of combat sports.

