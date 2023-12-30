7 best tennis anime that you can't afford to miss

Tennis anime combines the excitement of sports with captivating stories and characters. Tennis has always had a wide following as a competitive sport and as a popular recreational activity. Its fast-paced nature and tactical elements make for great entertainment value in competitive matches.

Additionally, tennis has inspired many anime shows and films over the years that capture the passion and drama of the sport. For tennis fans looking to indulge in some quality entertainment that revolves around their beloved sport, the world of anime has a lot to offer.

From intense training arcs to high-octane tournament battles, the dramatic ups and downs of protagonists striving to be the very best, to subtle romantic side stories, there are diverse and highly enjoyable tennis anime shows out there waiting to be discovered.

Top tennis anime: Must-watch series for sports fans

1) Prince of Tennis

Prince of Tennis (Image via Production I.G)

One of the most iconic and long-running tennis anime ever produced, Prince of Tennis follows the athletic escapades of Ryoma Echizen, a talented young tennis prodigy. The show depicts his journey as he joins his middle school tennis club and rises rapidly through the ranks with his exceptional skills.

With well over 170 action-packed episodes spanning competitions at the school, regional and national levels, this show features tons of brilliantly animated tennis sequences as Ryoma takes on increasingly stronger opponents. It also introduces viewers to an array of unique player types with diverse play styles.

From its hilarious depictions of the exaggerated effects of Ryoma’s abilities to the tense tie-break finishes, Prince of Tennis does a great job of blending the right amounts of tennis action, drama, and comedy.

2) Baby Steps

Baby Steps (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Baby Steps, a tennis anime, focuses on the gradual character development of Eiichiro Maruo, a studious and shy high school student who decides to take up tennis after falling in love with a girl at tennis practice sessions.

It offers a refreshing take on the typical passionate underdog sports anime story with Eiichiro methodically setting goals, training rigorously with meticulous planning, analyzing opponents, and devising strategies. Over two seasons spanning 75 episodes, viewers get to witness Eiichiro slowly but steadily improving through sheer hard work and dedication.

With a good mix of slice-of-life high school elements and some thrilling tournament action, Baby Steps effectively showcases the struggles, incremental gains, and setbacks on the long road to becoming a professional tennis player.

3) Ace wo Nerae!

Ace wo Nerae! (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Considered an all-time classic tennis anime from the late 1970s, Ace wo Nerae! is credited for being ahead of its time for sporting anime targeted at female audiences. It chronicles the dreams, efforts, and romance of Hiromi Oka, a high school freshman who gets quickly engrossed in tennis after watching her crush play at school.

Despite lacking experience, Hiromi shows early aptitude at tennis. And with some guidance from her upperclassman doubles partner, she steadily improves her skills through hard work to become a respected member of the team.

While the animation and pacing of this older show may feel dated for some modern anime fans, its timeless story and themes around aspiring athletes battling inner demons are still inspiring.

4) Hiatari Ryoukou!

Hiatari Ryoukou! (Image via Group TAC)

While most sports anime tend to focus on male athletes, Hiatari Ryoukou! is a rare classic tennis anime series that follows the exploits of an aspiring female player. The show revolves around Kasumi Kishimoto, a passionate high school tennis player who moves to a new town that has no proper tennis facilities or coaching.

Undeterred, Kasumi manages to set up a rudimentary tennis club at her new school and perseveres through unsatisfactory practice locations and subpar equipment with the ultimate goal of competing at tournaments.

Beyond the tennis action, the show offers valuable perspectives on ambition, work ethics, gender equality in sports, and the tribulations involved in setting up new sports programs. For vintage tennis anime fans, Hiatari Ryoukou!'s heartwarming portrayal of likable characters is worth watching.

5) Teekyuu

Teekyuu (Image via Itagaki Shin)

A zany comedy series revolving around the daily antics of a school's girls tennis club, Teekyuu packs tons of absurd humor and ridiculous tennis action in short fast-paced episodes. Protagonist Kondou Koyori is a new tennis club recruit who gets constantly overwhelmed by the chaotic energy, laziness and wacky personalities of her senior members.

Still, when they do occasionally get on court, the ludicrous back and forth exchanges never fail to entertain thanks to the show's sharp writing and dynamic animation. For tennis anime fans seeking random laughs alongside occasional flashes of well-animated tennis madness, Teekyuu delivers in spades with its particular brand of hyperactive comedy and sporadic tennis absurdity.

6) Softenni

Softenni (Image via Xebec)

For viewers looking for more moe elements sprinkled into their tennis anime, Softenni offers a pleasant dose of cute girls paired with competent tennis action. The show follows Asuna Harukaze, a hopelessly unathletic new student who somehow gets selected to join her academy's talented national championship-contending tennis team.

Asuna predictably struggles initially and has to train hard just to reach basic competence. Once Asuna starts improving her game, the tennis visuals tend to impress as well with slick animation during matches.

7) Stars Align

Stars Align (Image via Eight Bit)

A recent quality tennis anime series from 2019, Stars Align offers a grounded and emotional drama centered around a struggling middle school soft tennis club. The story focuses on Toma Shinjou, who seeks to save the club from disbandment, and Maki Katsuragi, a talented new transfer student with a complex personal background.

What sets this show apart is its in-depth exploration of character development and the resolution of internal conflicts. It delves into themes such as trauma, family dynamics, gender roles, and interpersonal relationships, offering a raw and meaningful take on the sports drama genre.

Although the series concludes somewhat abruptly after just 12 episodes, these episodes stand out due to their balance of likable characters, compelling tennis action, and impactful moments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Japanese anime has provided tennis fans with a smorgasbord of highly enjoyable shows and films over the decades that capture the competitive spirit of the sport. For both casual and devoted tennis anime followers, there should be plenty to love among the titles highlighted above.

With dazzling animated depictions of tennis matched by intriguing characters and story arcs, the sheer quality and entertainment value of shows like the iconic Prince of Tennis franchise demonstrates why sports anime continues flourishing.