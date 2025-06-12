7 best gacha games to play in 2025

There are plenty of titles players can choose from while discussing gacha games. Several titles get released each year, boasting unique gameplay mechanics and features. We’ve hand-picked seven of the best titles that are worth trying in 2025. The list includes games with tower-defense, turn-based, card-based, action-based, and more combat styles. They have gained massive popularity and amassed millions of downloads since launch.

Without further ado, let’s get into the best gacha games worth playing in 2025.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s opinion.

Best gacha games worth playing in 2025

1) Reverse 1999

Reverse 1999 is a turn-based gacha RPG title (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 boasts stunning art styles, ranging from oil paintings to pop art. Players will use cards to attack enemies in turn-based battles. The story transports players to various timelines throughout the 20th century as they try to unravel the mystery behind the “Storm”.

They can collect Arcanists in Reverse 1999, ranging from 3-star to 6-star, to use in various PvE game modes. This gacha game is available on Android, iOS, and PC devices.

2) Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is an action gacha RPG title (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves created a massive wave at launch. This gacha game features an action-based combat system with role-playing gameplay mechanics. It is an open-world gacha game set in Solari-3, a post-apocalyptic and futuristic world where players can enjoy a high degree of freedom.

They can use in-game gacha mechanics to obtain in-game characters and weapons. This title is developed by Kuro Games and is available for Android, iOS, and PC devices.

3) Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise is a gacha title based on Solo Leveling Arise webtoon (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling Arise is an action role-playing gacha game based on the popular webtoon and anime series Solo Leveling. The title follows the same story as the source material. However, the developers at Netmarble occasionally introduce title-exclusive characters, like Emma Laurent and others.

Players can participate in various game modes, such as Power of Destruction, Gates, and more. They play as the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, and summon other hunters from the banners. The title also features weapon banners that drop Sung Jinwoo and other characters’ weapons. Solo Leveling Arise is available for Android, iOS, and PC devices.

4) Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based gacha title by miHoYo (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Star Rail is the fourth title of the Honkai series created by miHoYo. The title’s story is set in a sci-fi universe and offers a turn-based combat system involving four players in a team. One can indulge in story mode, multiple quests, missions, and mini-games.

The title has outstanding worldbuilding, lore, graphics, and character designs, enough to turn the heads of gacha enthusiasts. Honkai Star Rail is available for PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS devices.

5) Limbus Company

Limbus Company is a turn-based gacha title (Image via Project Moon)

Limbus Company, developed by Project Moon, is an RPG gacha game featuring turn-based and real-time combat systems. Players collect Identities (in-game characters) and equip them with E.G.O. to fight against enemies in this single-player PvE title. Limbus Company is set in the same place, the City, featured in other Project Moon games.

The game is known for its free-to-play friendliness, allowing players to grind gacha currencies to summon characters. Limbus Company also boasts an interesting story, worldbuilding, and characters. The title is available to play on PC, Android, and iOS devices.

6) Goddess of Victory Nikke

Goddess of Victory Nikke is a third-person shooter gacha title (Image via SHIFT UP Corporation)

Goddess of Victory Nikke is a third-person shooter gacha game developed by SHIFT UP Corporation. The title has a reputation for gorgeous characters, but that’s not the end of it. It has a great story, beautiful art, free-to-play friendliness, and fun mini-games. Players can grind for gacha currencies and don’t have to necessarily spend money to get their hands on the latest characters.

Players play as Commander who assembles up to four Nikkes (in-game characters) to fight against machines called Raptures. Each Nikke uses a unique firearm and unleashes combo skills to inflict damage. Goddess of Victory Nikke is available to play on Android, iOS, and PC devices.

7) AFK Journey

AFK Journey is an idle gacha title by Project Moon (Image via Lilith Games)

AFK Journey is a fantasy RPG title, a sequel to the idle gacha game AFK Arena. It is set in the magical land of Esperia and follows the story of the protagonist, Merlin. Players don’t have to upgrade individual heroes, thanks to the Hands of Resonance feature. This idle title features PvE and PvP game modes where players compete in a hex-based battlefield.

They can only cast each hero’s ultimate skill during combat. The heroes automatically cast other skills. AFK Journey is available for PC, Android, and iOS devices.

