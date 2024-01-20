Reverse 1999 version 1.3 tier list ranks all playable Arcanists in the current meta. It includes three Arcanists that debuted in the version 1.3 update: Two 6-star Arcanists, Kaalaa Baunaa and Shamane, and a 5-star Kanjira. The latest version introduced many contents, including a new story, Journey to Morpankh, and other side events, changing the meta’s state.

This article helps you identify which Arcanists dominate the current meta, helping you decide which one to build and use. It guides you in creating the most robust combination of DPS, Support, and Survival units to progress the content swiftly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Centurion and Kaalaa Baunaa top the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 tier list (January 2024)

Kaalaa Baaunaa and Centurion are among the best Arcansits in the version 1.3 update (Image via Bluepoch)

While building an ideal Reverse 1999 team, you must include a DPS, a Support, and a Sustain. Additionally, an Arcanist provides excellent utility when paired with the right teammates regardless of their ranking in this Reverse 1999 version 1.3 tier list.

Moreover, the tier list only provides a general overview of the current meta and power distribution. You are advised to any Arcanist you are familiar with and equip them with the Reverse 1999 Psychubes that complement their skills to achieve the best results.

Keeping that in mind, this article divides all playable Arcanists into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha games, the SS tier characters are overpowered. On the contrary, the C-tier units perform poorly in the current meta.

Listed below is the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 tier list for January 2024.

SS-tier

Centurion in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

The Arcanists ranking at SS-tier in this Reverse 1999 version 1.3 tier list are the most overpowered. They can breeze you through any stage swiftly. They don’t need constant upgrades to provide the best results; however, you require a decent strategy while using their skills in battle.

Centurion

Medicine Pocket

Melaina

Kaalaa Baunaa

An-an Lee

Pickles

Shamane

Tooth Fairy

S-tier

Dikke is one of the best healers in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

The below-listed Arcanists are the second-best options. Reverse 1999 version 1.3 tier list ranks those characters in the S-tier who can clear most content with ease. Upgrade them regularly and equip them with the best Psychubes, making them the most valuable additions to your team.

Eternity

A Knight

Charlie

Druvis III

Balloon Party

Jessica

Lilya

Regulus

Bkornblume

Sonetto

Voyager

X

Dikke

Ms. NewBabel

Sotheby

A-tier

Diggers in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

The Arcanists ranking at A-tier in this Reverse 1999 version 1.3 tier can breeze through early and mid-game stages. After that, they require constant upgrades, Reverse 1999 Arcanists in the team that synergize well with them, best Pscyhubes and Resonance at the highest level with them to dish out significant damage from the enemies.

Kanjira

Blonney

Eagle

Leilani

Pavia

Satsuki

Sweetheart

Baby Blue

Darley Carter

Diggers

Horropedia

Necrologist

Twins Sleep

Click

Tennant

B-tier

APPLe in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

The B-tier Arcanists are average fighters and don’t contribute much to your victories. They require thought-out strategies and fully upgraded Psychubes and Insight levels to shine in the battle. It’s better to use your resources to upgrade characters ranking at SS, S, and A-tier units than to upgrade the below-listed units.

Matilda

Mondlicht

Bette

Door

Erick

Nick Bottom

3NMA

APPLe

Cristallo

La Source

Oliver Fog

The Fool

C-tier

Bunny Bunny in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

It’s better to avoid the Arcanists ranking at C-tier in this Reverse 1999 version 1.3 tier list. They are the worst performers, and Reverse 1999 beginners can use them to learn combat strategies and familiarize themselves with the meta.

Bunny Bunny

Rabies

aliEn T

Ms. Moissan

Poltergeist

Mesmer Jr.

Ms. Radio

Suptnik

John Titor

TTT

Onion

Interested Timekeepers can check out our build guide for the new Reverse 1999 Arcanist, Kaalaa Baunaa.