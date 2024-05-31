Reverse 1999 Jiu Niangzi build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

The highly anticipated Arcanist, Jiu Niangzi, has finally arrived in the latest Reverse 1999 1.6 version update. She is of Mineral Afflatus, who specializes in inflicting Reality damage to enemies. Jiu comes with DPS, Burst DMG, and Extra Action tags. Timekeepers can pull her on the banner, Till the Last Drop, till July 11, 2024, where she enjoys a boosted drop rate along with Yenisei and Click.

Those who have yet to acquire her can use Unilogs or Clear Drops on the banner. For Timekeepers who already have her, this article lists the recommended Psychubes and teammates and lists the Insight Materials for a robust Jiu Niangzi build.

Reverse 1999 Jiu Niangzi build: Skills introduction

Trending

Below are the skills of Jiu Niangzi in Reverse 1999:

Bottoms Up (Basic): It deals 160%/240%/400% damage to a single target with one/two/three-star cards. If Jiu is under the Liquor status, she consumes one to three stacks of Liquor at random to launch a follow-up attack. The follow-up attack adds 60% more Damage to the original for each stack of Liquor consumed. She has a 20%/40%/40% to consume 1/2/3 stacks of Liquor.

It deals 160%/240%/400% damage to a single target with one/two/three-star cards. If Jiu is under the Liquor status, she consumes one to three stacks of Liquor at random to launch a follow-up attack. The follow-up attack adds 60% more Damage to the original for each stack of Liquor consumed. She has a 20%/40%/40% to consume 1/2/3 stacks of Liquor. Baiju Ladle (Basic): It is a self-channel move, which grants her 3/6/9 stacks of Liquor with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, it grants one stack of Cheers, and Jiu enters the Tipsy status effect for one round with one/two/three-star cards.

It is a self-channel move, which grants her 3/6/9 stacks of Liquor with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, it grants one stack of Cheers, and Jiu enters the Tipsy status effect for one round with one/two/three-star cards. Baiju and Mayhem (Ultimate): It is a mass attack that deals 350% damage. If less than three enemies are present in the battle, the skill adds 100% (up to 200%) Damage for each absent enemy.

It is a mass attack that deals 350% damage. If less than three enemies are present in the battle, the skill adds 100% (up to 200%) Damage for each absent enemy. If Jiu has six or more stacks of Liquor status before casting the ultimate, she spends six stacks for a 100% Penetration rate. On the other hand, if Niangzi has less than six stacks of Liquor, she gains six stacks of Liquor and two stacks of Cheers.

Explanation of effects:

Liquor: Jiu’s next Incantation gets boosted. This effect can stack and can’t be dispelled.

Jiu’s next Incantation gets boosted. This effect can stack and can’t be dispelled. Cheers: When Jiu casts Bottoms Up basic skill, it increases the minimum and maximum number of Liquor consumed by the skill by one stack. She consumes all stacks of Liquor if there aren’t enough stacks of Liquor.

When Jiu casts Bottoms Up basic skill, it increases the minimum and maximum number of Liquor consumed by the skill by one stack. She consumes all stacks of Liquor if there aren’t enough stacks of Liquor. Tipsy: It is a channel status, which, if active at the round’s start, Jiu casts a 3-star Bottoms Up movie to the enemy with the lowest health.

Reverse 1999 Jiu Niangzi build guide: Best Psychubes

Recommended Psychubes for the best Jiu build in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Jiu Niangzi:

Outside the City: After Jiu launches a single target attack with a follow-up, it boosts her Critical Damage by 5% (can stack up to 10 times) at Amplification level 5. At 10 stacks, the Psychube grants a 12% Critical Rate.

After Jiu launches a single target attack with a follow-up, it boosts her Critical Damage by 5% (can stack up to 10 times) at Amplification level 5. At 10 stacks, the Psychube grants a 12% Critical Rate. His Bounden Duty: Whenever Jiu defeats an enemy, she gains HP equal to 120% of her attack at Amplification level 5.

Whenever Jiu defeats an enemy, she gains HP equal to 120% of her attack at Amplification level 5. Hopscotch: At Amplification level 5, Jiu’s Ultimate’s strength boosts by 8% for every enemy she defeats (can stack up to four times).

Reverse 1999 Jiu Niangzi build guide: Insight Materials

Jiu at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Jiu Niangzi’s Inheritance is called Contemplation, which grants her Liquor status effect and buffs. Here are the effects at all Insight levels and required materials for the Mineral-Afflatus Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Insight I: Jiu gains three stacks of Liquor when she enters the battle. She also gains Liquor at the round’s end based on Status Up, Pos Status, Counter, Shield, and Channel active on all allies. For each of the four different types of statues, Jiu gains up to three stacks of Liquor. If allies don’t have any statuses, she doesn’t gain any stacks.

Required Materials:

18000 x Sharpodonty

6 x Page of Mineral Wealth

6 x Spell of Banishing

5 x Milled Magnesia

Insight II: Jiu gains a 5% attack boost while entering the battle.

Required Materials:

40000 x Sharpodonty

10 x Scroll of Mineral Wealth

5 x Perpetual Cog

5 x Biting Box

Insight III: Jiu gains one effect from her Collection of Buffs for two rounds if she is under the Liquor status effect at the round’s start.

Required Materials:

200000 x Sharpodonty

16 x Tome of Mineral Wealth

6 x Wyrmling Skeleton

3 x Mistilteinn

Collection of Buffs: Jiu’s Collection of Buffs has these effects: Damage Taken Reduction increases by 20%, Damage Heal increases by 20%, Incantation Might increase by 20%, and Ultimate Might increase by 20%. The Collection of Buff applies that effect to Jiu.

Reverse 1999 Jiu Niangzi build guide: Best teams

Tooth Fairy in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Jiu Niangzi is a DPS character in Reverse 1999. If you look at her skills, she inflicts an immense amount of Damage. Her role in any team is only to deal Damage and kill the toughest enemies. Timekeepers can upgrade her to Insight I to make her more lethal with the Liquor status effect.

Timekeepers can pair Jiu with a healer, such as Star-Afflatus, Tooth Fairy, or Beast-Afflatus, Medicine Pocket. On the other hand, Intelligence Afflatus, 6 and Plant Afflatus, Bkornblume are ideal for Sub-DPS or Support role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback