How to get more Clear Drops in Reverse 1999

Clear Drops in Reverse 1999 are the most valuable in-game items. In the absence of Unilogs, you can spend 180 Clear Drops for one pull and 1800 for 10 on any banner. Other than summoning Arcanists, you can use them to buy Picrasma Candy, Wilderness items, and other in-game items. Like their multi-purpose, you can use multiple methods to get Clear Drops.

This article provides an in-depth guide to farm Clear Drops effectively. The methods are helpful for all players, especially f2p (free-to-play) gamers who want to save for future banners. You should note that some methods require spending picrasma Candy, whereas others require patience.

Here are some of the best ways to get more Clear Drops in Reverse 1999.

Best methods to farm Clear Drops in Reverse 1999

1) Main Story

Complete Main Story in Normal and Hard mode to get Clear Drops in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

The first method to get Clear Drops in Reverse 1999 is by playing the main story. Clearing any Reverse 1999 chapter for the first time grants 60 Clear Drops as a reward. After collecting two stars by completing all challenges in any stage in Normal difficulty, you will unlock the Hard mode. You can get 60 Clear Drops for clearing each stage in Hard mode. Additionally, clearing Hard stages by completing all challenges grants two stars.

The accumulated stars add to the Trace, which you can view by entering the main story interface and clicking the gift icon at the top right. You can see several milestones for collecting a certain number of traces. Achieving each milestone grants a certain number of Clear Drops.

2) Arcanists Bond

You can increase an Arcanist's Bonds to get more Clear Drops in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

The Arcanists in your roster also help you get Clear Drops in Reverse 1999. Each Arcanist has a Bond Meter ranging from 0% to 100%. Raising characters to specific percentages unlocks their backstories and personal belongings and improves their overall stats.

Upon increasing their bond to 40%, 60%, 80%, and 100%, you get a certain amount of Clear Drops. It is the only passive way to earn Clear Drops in Reverse 1999. You can increase a Reverse 1999 Arcanist's Bond by interacting with them in the suitcase, using them in battles, and packing them in Wilderness.

Click a character whose bond has increased to enter their interface, and click on the triangle icon at the top left to view their profiles. Then, click the Item button or Story button to claim Clear Drops.

3) Daily and Weekly Activeness

Complete various tasks in Daily and Weekly Activeness to get Clear Drops (Image via Bluepoch)

You get multiple tasks in Daily and Weekly Activeness in Reverse 1999. They are sources for various in-game items, such as Sharpodonty, Enlighten, Dust, and Clear Drops. The tasks are simple; you can view them by clicking the Task button on the left side of the lobby. Some tasks require completing stages a specified number of times, performing Pneuma Analysis, and more.

Weekly Activeness offers the same sorts of tasks and grants Track of the Lost, Picrasma Candy, and Picrasma Candy Jar in addition to Dust, Enlighten, Sharpodonty, and Clear Drops in Reverse 1999. Daily and Weekly Activeness are your regular sources of obtaining Clear Drops.

4) Artificial Somnambulism

Clear Artificial Somnambulism stages to earn Crystal Drops (Image via Bluepoch)

Artificial Somnambulism is a permanent Reverse 1999 game mode consisting of two parts: Surface and Limbo. The former contains 10 dreams with five stages each, whereas the latter includes six with two stages each.

Clearing each stage in the Surface grants a certain number of stars, and you get rewards, including Clear Drops, based on them. All stages contain one or more goals; you must complete all of them to obtain the highest number of stars.

Obtaining Clear Drops from Surface stages is a one-time thing. However, clearing all surface stages unlocks Limbo, which becomes available during each event period. It is more complicated than the Surface stages and has unique rules that raise the bar. The Limbo stages reset at 5 am (UTC-5) on the first and sixteenth day of each month.

You can get up to 600 Clear Drops in Reverse 1999 by clearing each iteration of Limbo. The Limbo stage is a generous source of Clear Drops, so any Reverse 1999 player looking for more of them should unlock it as soon as possible.

5) Events

Playing event stages is also one of the best ways to farm Clear Drops (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch updates Reverse 1999 with new events in monthly patch updates. It offers side stories, characters’ backstories, and other side events with multiple stages. You can play the stages and obtain Clear Drops as a first-time clearance reward. Several event-themed tasks will also be available, which grant various in-game items, including Clear Drops in Reverse 1999.

Like the Main Story, side story stages also consist of Normal and Hard modes. You can complete them all to get more Clear Drops. The side events and characters’ backstories offer unique gameplay mechanics, such as solving puzzles, which also rewards Clear Drops. Additionally, each update brings a new season of UTTU Flash Gathering, which also grants Clear Drops with other in-game items.

6) Redeem Codes

Bluepoch regularly offers redeem codes that grant Crystal Drops upon redemption (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch releases multiple Reverse 1999 redeem codes every month to celebrate the launch of new updates. They also offer some when the title hits a specific milestone, like achieving a certain number of followers on Reverse 1999's official social media handles and other celebratory occasions. They are the best way to get Clear Drops in Reverse 1999.

By following some simple steps, you can redeem the Reverse 1999 codes and claim various in-game items, like Picrasma Candy, Dust, Sharpodonty, Clear Drops, and more.

You should consider following the title’s official social media handles and joining their Discord channels to get codes. It’s worth noting that the codes are time-limited, so you must redeem them as soon as possible. Furthermore, you can use any code only once to claim free rewards.