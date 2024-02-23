Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update: New chapter, banners, and more

Bluepoch has revealed the details of the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update on its official X account. The much-awaited patch, which goes live on February 29, 2024, and will run until April 18, 2024, continues Vertin's journey from Chapter Four, El oro de los Tigres, by introducing Chapter Five, The Prisoner in the Cave. It introduces two new Arcanists, several events, and three game modes.

This article provides an overview of the upcoming Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update.

Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update’s new chapter: The Prisoner in the Cave

In the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update, titled The Prisoner in the Cave, Timekeepers will travel to a world based on Ancient Greece. Vertin and her old friends will traverse an unknown island where people believe mathematics is everything. They must follow all the unreasonable rules of this world.

Timekeepers must complete Chapter Four of the main story to play The Prisoner in the Cave. It will be available from February 29, 2024, to April 18, 2024, 04:59 UTC -5. A special chapter, The Star, will also be available after players complete the main story, The Prisoner in the Cave.

Clearing the chapter stages rewards Clear Drops and Eureka. Players can also play and complete two event tasks that grant Eureka, titled The Restless Floating Points and Inspiration From the Proofs. Both tasks will be available until April 15, 2024.

The Eureka can be exchanged at the in-app store, Black Box of Conjectures, for a new 6-star Reverse 1999 Psychube: Silent and Adoring, Unilog, Thoughts of the Sand Islands’ parts, and more.

Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update: New banners

The Beyond the World of Matters banner will debut 37, and the Seeker in the Cave banner will debut 6 in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Two new banners, Beyond the World of Matters, which debuts 37 Arcanist, and Seeker in the Cave, which debuts 6 Arcanist, will make their Reverse 1999 debut in the version 1.4 update.

A new banner, Abundance of the Water, will also go live and will feature a few 6-star characters like An-an Lee, Melaina, and more.

1) Beyond the World of Matters

Schedule: From February 29 to March 28, 2024 at 04:59 UTC-5

Featured Arcanists: 6-Star 37 (Star Afflatus), and 5-star Tennant (Beast) and Sweetheart (Beast)

2) Seeker in the Cave

Schedule: From March 28 to April 18, 2024 at 04:59 UTC -5

Featured Arcanits: 6-star 6 (Intelligence), 5-star Click (Spirit), and Baby Blue (Star)

3) Abundance of the Water

Schedule: From March 7 to April 18, 2024 at 04:59 UTC -5

Featured 6-star Arcanists: A Knight (Spirit), An-an Lee (Plant), Melania (Beast), Voyager (Star)

Players will get a free summon daily for seven days on the Abundance of the Water banner.

Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update: New events

Details of new events in the version 1.4 update posted by Bluepoch on X (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is a list of all the events Timekeepers can play on the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update:

As the Sand Remembered: This is 37’s character story, available from February 29, 2024, to March 28, 2024. Players must complete the main story In Our Time to participate in this event. Clearing the event rewards Clear Drops and growth materials.

Trudge in the Long Night: This is 6’s character story, available from March 28, 2024, to April 18, 2024. Players must clear the In Our Time main story to play this event. It rewards Clear Drops and growth materials upon completion.

UTTU Flash Gathering: A new season of UTTU Flash Gathering will be held on the Aegean island in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update. Here is the schedule for UTTU Market, Special Week, and UTTU Shop:

UTTU Market: From March 28 to April 11, 2024

Special Week: From April 4 to April 11, 2024

UTTU Shop: From March 28 to April 18, 2024

Players can get new garment Antinomies for La Source for free from March 28, 2024, to April 18, 2024, in UTTU Flash Gathering: Wandering on the Shore.

Set Sail Again: This event will be available from February 29, 2024, to March 14, 2024. Players must complete the In Our Time main story to participate in it.

Sealed Records: This event will be available from March 28, 2024, to April 11, 2024.

Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update: New game modes

Details about new game modes in Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update posted on X (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will launch three new game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update, which will be available permanently. Here are the details:

Anecdote: Timekeepers can play individual Arcanists in this game mode. It will feature Charlie from March 11, 2024, to March 25, 2024, and Oliver Fog from April 1, 2024, to April 25, 2024. Players must complete the first stage of the main story’s Chapter 1 to play Anecdote. They will get a 5-star Psychube as a reward for clearing the stages.

Exploration & Puzzle Gameplay: Players must complete the Trail of Reverse 1999 Chapter 5, Stage 3, to play this mode. They will get Clear Drops and growth materials for clearing the stages.

Challenges Gameplay: This game mode pits players against various bosses. The first iteration is called Mane’s Bulletin, which will be available from March 7, 2024, to April 18, 2024, at 04:59 UTC -5. It rewards Thoughts in Eternity, LF Polarization, Resonance Materials, and Insight Materials.

A new system, Achievement, will also be available in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update. Players can complete dailies and events to collect Badge of Honor. They must clear the first stage of Chapter 1 to unlock this system.

More new content in Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update

Details of Roar Jukebox - Spider Island and other events posted by Bluepoch on X (Image via Bluepoch)

Other new content in the upcoming Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update includes a new Roar Jukebox - Spider Island, which will be available from February 29, 2024, to March 15, 2024. The Roar Jukebox features a new garment called The Preaching of Venus for Sweetheart.

A new Wilderness theme pack, Thoughts of the Sand, will be available in the Wilderness shop from February 29, 2024, to April 18, 2024.

The following new outfits will also be available for sale in the Garment Shop from February 29, 2024, to April 18, 2024:

Between Lines and Numbers Series: The Art of Destreza for Lilya and Another Assumption for Diggers.

Carnival on the Pitch Series: The Universal Star for Centurion and The Fierce Fan for Regulus.

Additionally, Bluepoch has prepared several freebies to celebrate the version 1.4 update, including redeem codes, free pulls, and more.

Timekeepers can check out our article to get all the details about the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards.