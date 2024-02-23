Bluepoch has prepared plenty of freebies for players in the upcoming version 1.4 update. The Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards include new redeem codes, a free 5-star character, and more. This article will provide a comprehensive guide on how to claim them all. These freebies will help Timekeepers get a head start on the Vertin’s new journey to Ancient Greece.

The upcoming update continues the game’s main story, introducing The Prisoner in the Cave chapter. This time, Timekeepers will travel to the world themed around Ancient Greece and meet two new Arcanists debuting in Reverse 1999.

That said, below is the list of all Reverse 1999 version 1.4 rewards and a guide to claim them.

Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards: Get Clear Drops, free Pulls, and more

The free rewards were offered via the Mystery Box Livestream on Reverse 1999's official YouTube channel. Hosted by Regulus and 36's voice actors, the livestream provided an overview of what's coming in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update.

Here is the list of all rewards Timekeepers can claim in Reverse 1999 version 1.4:

Redeem Codes: 200 Clear Drops and in-game items

20 Free Pulls

1 Selectable free 5-star character

Free single daily summon

Rare Materials

Free Limited Portrait

The above-listed Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards vary in nature; codes must be redeemed within the time limit before they expire. On the other hand, some rewards will be available after the version 1.4 update goes live on February 29, 2024, and others will be available from February 23, 2024.

Timekeepers must meet a specific condition to redeem the rewards other than the redeem codes. Below is a comprehensive guide to claim all Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards.

Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards: All details and a guide to redeem

1) Redeem Codes

One of the codes revealed on the official Reverse 1999 livestream. (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch has released three Reverse 1999 redeem codes for the version 1.4 update. They remain valid until February 25 at 06:00 UTC -5, so redeem them immediately. Listed below are all the codes:

THEPRISONERINTHECAVE

37APRIMENUMBER

6THEPERFECTNUMBER

Each code rewards 80 Clear Drops, 1 Jar of Picarsma Candy, 10 Thoughts in Eternity, 200 Wilderness Shell, 1 Bogeyman, and 1 Incorrupt Monkeypaw upon redemption.

How to redeem the Reverse 1999 codes?

Tap the Go button next to the Exchange Code Reward to open the code redemption dialog box (Image via Bluepoch)

You can redeem the codes in-game using a few simple steps listed below:

Tap the button containing three horizontal lines under the Bank button in the lobby.

Go to the Settings and enter the Account section.

and enter the section. Hit the Go button next to the Exchange Code Reward .

button next to the . It opens the Exchange for Reward dialog box.

dialog box. Copy and paste the above codes and hit the Confirm button to claim all freebies.

Note that you must type the code in the same format provided by the developers to claim all freebies successfully.

2) 20 Free Pulls

Players will get 20 free pulls as a part of Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards (Image via Bluepoch)

The second Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards include 20 free pulls. Timekeepers can claim them through a sign-in event, Treasure in the Suitcase, which will run in two parts, each granting 10 Unilogs. The first, Treasure in the Suitcase I, will go live from February 29 to March 28, 2024, granting 10 free Unilogs.

The second, Treasure in the Suitcase II, will run from March 28 to April 18, 2024, rewarding another 10 free Unilogs. Players must complete the game’s main story to claim the free Unilogs.

3) 1 Selectable free 5-star character

Timekeepers can choose one of the 5-star characters from version 1.0 to 1.1 for free (Image via Bluepoch)

Players can add one 5-star Reverse 1999 Arcanist of their choice for free as a part of Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards. They can claim it from the general summoning pool via the Carnival Invitation event. It will be available until March 28, 2024, and players must complete the main story to participate.

The selectable 5-star characters list includes the following:

X (Intellect): Dispeller, DPS, Control

(Intellect): Dispeller, DPS, Control Sweetheart (Beast): DPS, Control

(Beast): DPS, Control Baby Blue (Star): Debuff, Control

(Star): Debuff, Control Charlie (Star): Dispeller, DPS

(Star): Dispeller, DPS Bkornblume (Plant): Debuff, Burst DMG, Control

(Plant): Debuff, Burst DMG, Control Dikke (Beast): DPS, Healer

(Beast): DPS, Healer Ballon Party (Mineral): Def, Heal

(Mineral): Def, Heal Necrologist (Mineral): Support, DPS

(Mineral): Support, DPS Satsuki (Plant): DPS, Control

(Plant): DPS, Control Tennant (Beast): Shield, Debuff, DPS

(Beast): Shield, Debuff, DPS Click (Spirit): DPS, Debuff

(Spirit): DPS, Debuff Diggers (Plant): Control, Shield, Debuff

4) Free daily single-summon

Players will get one daily free summon for seven days on the Abundance on the Water banner in Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update (Image via Bluepoch)

The upcoming update will debut a new banner, Abundance of the Water. Timekeepers will get a free summon once daily for seven days as a part of Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards on the debut banner. However, players can only get one of these 6-star characters from the banner: An-an Lee, A Knight, Melania, and Voyager.

5) Rare Materials

Timekeepers will get free Yellow Quality insight materials as a Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards.

The Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards also include free insight materials. Players can get free Yellow Quality insight materials through a sign-in event, Treasure on the Beach, available until March 7, 2024.

Bluepoch will send the first-day rewards to all Timekeeper's in-game mailboxes, and the subsequent ones can be claimed through a sign-in system. All players must complete the main story to participate in the event.

6) Free Limited Portrait

A Limited Portrait, Roaming in the Geometry, will be distributed to all Timekeepers as a part of Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards (Image via Bluepoch)

All players completing the main story can claim a Mystery Box Carnival Limited Portrait, Roaming in the Geometry, from their in-game mailboxes. It will be available until March 28, 2024, and one must complete the Reverse 1999 main story to claim Roaming in the Geometry limited-time portrait.