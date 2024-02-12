All Reverse 1999 codes for February 2024

Bluepoch has released four new Reverse 1999 codes for February 2024. These help players get free pulls and development materials, which would otherwise require grinding or purchasing at the in-app store with real money. You can redeem the codes with simple steps for free Crystal Drops, Picrasma candy, Sharpodonty, Dust, and more in-game items.

This article will list all redeemable codes granting freebies in February 2024 and a complete guide to redeeming them. Note that the codes are time-limited, so use them at your earliest convenience to take advantage of free rewards.

A list of all Reverse 1999 codes: Get free Clear Drops, Picrasma candy, and more (February 2024)

Tap the Go button next to Exchange Code Reward to open the code redemption box (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are all active Reverse 1999 codes granting freebies in February 2024:

Redeem Codes Rewards StarLight 30 Clear Drops, 10000 Dust, 10000 Sharpodonty, and 4 Fine Insight Package StarBright 30 Clear Drops, 10000 Dust, 10000 Sharpodonty, 2 Fine Insight Package DipaFestival 30 Clear Drops, 1 Jar of Picrasma Candy, 10000 Sharpodonty, 3 Moments of Dissonance Shamane 30 Clear Drops, 2 Enlighten II, 10000 Dust, 10000 Sharpodonty

Note that the codes must be entered in the same format provided by Bluepoch. Failing to do so makes the code invalid and grants no freebies. It’s best to copy and paste them to avoid errors.

Expired Reverse 1999 codes for February 2024

Here are some of the codes that were working previously but have expired as of February 2024:

Redeem Codes Rewards ENTERTHESHOW Clear Drop × 60, Dust × 4000, Sharpodonty × 3000, Bottle of Pages × 2, Enlighten I × 5 5YRBRF9 19,999 × Dust19, 999 × Sharpodonty, 3 × Fine Insight Package 1999GIFT 19,999 × Dust, 50 × Clear Drops VERSIONUPDATE 60 × Clear Drops, 5000 × Dust 9LRC9ZN 60 × Clear Drops, 1 × Picrasma Candy, 10000 × Dust, 12000 × Sharpodonty GACHAGAMING 12,000 × Dust, 10,000 × Sharpodonty, 20 × Clear Drop, 1 × Picrasma Candy

How to get more Reverse 1999 redeem codes

You can get more Reverse 1999 codes on the title’s official social media handles like Facebook, X, and the game's official Discord channel. Bluepoch offers them when the title gets a new version update, hits a milestone, or on other celebratory occasions. For instance, the code “StarLight” was dropped when the first phase of the Version 1.3 update rolled out and others on version 1.3's Phase Two update.

How to redeem codes in Reverse 1999?

Copy and paste the codes into the box and hit Confirm to claim the rewards (Image via Bluepoch)

There’s an in-game code redemption center where you can use the codes and claim rewards. Follow these steps to redeem the codes successfully:

Launch Reverse 1999 on your mobile or PC devices.

Log in to your profile.

Tap the Main Menu (a button with three horizontal lines) below the Bank button in the lobby.

Click the Settings button.

Click the Go button next to Exchange Code Reward in the Account section to open the Exchange for Reward box.

Copy and Paste the above-listed codes and hit the Confirm button.

That covers our Reverse 1999 codes for February 2024. Interested Timekeepers can check out our Reverse 1999 Shamane build guide.