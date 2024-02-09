Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update: New character and events

Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update has rolled out with fresh content. It debuts a new character, its story event, and many other side events for fans to engage in. A new banner, Another Spring, will also go live featuring the debut character, Balloon Party, and Satsuki at a boosted drop rate. Players can also get free Unilogs and Clear Drops through sign-in events.

The Phase Two update went live on February 8, and all new events will be available until February 22, 2024. This article details the Reverse 199 version 1.3 Phase Two update’s new content.

All details about Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update

Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update introduces a 6-star Arcanist, Shamane. Players can also play his story event, Bells Echoing in the Valley, a new season of UTTU Flash Gathering: The First Epic, and two side events: Shamane’s Left Arm and Mysterious Waves.

The second part of the During Dipa Festival sign-in event will also go live, giving players seven free Unilogs for signing into the game daily. Below are the full details of the Journey to Morpankh second phase update.

New character in Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update: Shamane

Shamane is a 6-star Beast-Afflatus Arcanist with DPS, Debuff, and Burst DMG tags in Reverse 1999. He is a one-armed former hermit who found his true self after practicing years of metaphysical meditations being isolated in the snowy mountains.

His basic incantation skill, Apprentice’s Dance, deals reality damage to a single target. Spirit Medium is another basic skill that applies a debuff to all enemies. The debuff increases enemies’ damage and reduces their reality and mental defense.

His Ultimate skill, Edict of Atman, attacks all enemies. This move enjoys an increased Critical Rate to deal additional damage to the main target. Players can summon him on the debut banner, Another Spring Thaws, with Unilogs or Clear Drops.

New events in Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update

Bluepoch's photo giving information about the new events in Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update posted on X. (Image via Blupeoch)

Here is the list of all new events in Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update:

Bells Echoing in the Valley: This event tells the story of Shamane, which will be available till February 29, 2024. Players can experience Shamane’s difficult journey by exploring his past life through the Bells Echoing in the Valley. They can get Clear Drops, growth materials, and more by completing the stages.

Shamane’s Left Arm: It is a side event in Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update, which will be available till February 22, 2024. Players must complete the title’s main story to be able to play Shamane’s Left Arm. They must fix Shamane’s left prosthetic arm in this event by repairing its fingers, wrist, elbow, energy meter, Actuator, and energy band. Completing the event stages rewards Clear Drops and growth materials.

Mysterious Waves: A side event will be available from February 22 to February 29, 2024. Players encounter mysterious waves due to a momentary disturbance in the ionosphere. A mysterious friend has sent greetings, which traveled through time and cloud. They can complete this event to obtain Picrasma candy and growth materials.

New UTTU Flash Gathering season: The new season of UTTU Flash Gathering, The First Epic, will be available until February 29, 2024. Its market remains open till February 22, 2024, and the Special Week opens from February 15 to February 22, 2024. Players must complete the main story, Nouvelles et Textes pour Rien, to access this event. One can get Leilani’s new garment, The Adventure on The Mountains, for free by completing the UTTU Flash Gathering challenges.

Spring Greetings: It is a new sign-in event that goes live from February 9 to February 16, 2024. Players can earn 500 Clear Drops by signing into the game daily during the period. They can claim the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

During Dipa Festival II: The second part of the During Dipa Festival sign-in event is also available in Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two update. Players must log in to the game daily for seven days to claim seven free Unilogs. This sign-in event will be available till February 29, 2024.

Several new Reverse 1999 version 1.3 Phase Two gift packs, Grace of Dipa Festival II, Primavera Pack, Primavera Sale, and 7 Days of Spring, are available at the in-app store.

