Is Reverse 1999 worth playing in 2024?

Reverse 1999 is a new gacha game for PC and mobile that came out on October 26, 2023. Developed by Bluepoch, it has been available in Mainland China since May 31, 2023. The title has garnered over a million downloads and a 4.7-star rating on the Google Play Store. Gacha fans worldwide have given positive feedback on the gameplay, character designs, voice acting, and combat system.

The story has a unique concept, and the plot revolves around time travel. A supernatural phenomenon called Storm hits the world on December 29, 1999, at 11:59, and time starts going backward.

The newly released gacha title is worth giving a go in 2024, and this article tells you why.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Reverse 1999: An excellent gacha to start in 2024

As of this writing, Reverse 1999 version 1.2 is ongoing for global players. They have had the opportunity to dive into the four chapters of the main story and various events, including side stories of multiple characters (called Arcanists).

Bluepoch has also optimized the gaming experience by collecting players’ feedback. The developers have added auto-combat features and 2K and 4K resolutions to the PC client in the version 1.2 update.

With the basics out of the way, let’s dive further into the Reverse 1999 world and consider why it’s worth playing in 2024.

Reverse 1999 gameplay

Reverse 1999 offers highly strategic card-based combat mechanics. Timekeepers build a team of four Arcanists (one acting as a substitute). who use cards to cast their skills and dish out damage. Players can upgrade cards while battling by merging them. The cards can rank up to three stars, starting from one. Each star level increases the damage dealt and adds buffs or debuffs depending on the character's abilities.

Arcanists also possess passives called Inheritance that trigger after leveling up your Reverse 1999 character to Insight I. They can be equipped with Psychubes and Resonance, which enhances their overall stats and provides bonuses. Each Arcanist possesses a unique Afflatus (elements) type that cyclically interacts with each other and inflicts additional damage to weaker ones.

Timekeepers must consider all the above factors before fighting enemies. They should merge cards at the right time in an ongoing battle and time their attacks to dish out maximum damage. The gameplay might overwhelm beginners, but the title also provides tutorial courses covering Tactics, Incantation, Control statutes, Ultmates, Tuning, Solutions, and Examination. After completing the course, beginners in Reverse 1999 can easily understand the combat mechanics, devise strategies, and enjoy the game.

Graphics, voice acting, and character designs

Bluepoch offers excellent graphics and animations. When Arcanists cast their ultimate skill, the video animation is a feast for the eyes. The striking backdrops remind one of an oil painting, and the characters have beautiful designs. Since the plot involves time travel, the backdrops and character designs stay true to the particular era.

The cut scenes are fully voiced with top-notch acting that makes players not want to skip them. The background music is a cherry on top, enhancing the game's overall experience. Players can also collect interesting characters, from an alien, a piece of a door, a well-mannered apple, a man with the head of a donkey, and more.

Free-to-play-friendly

Reverse 1999 characters’ rarity ranges from the lowest 2-star to the highest 6-star. The gacha rates are also generous, with the probability of obtaining 6-star units at 1.5%, 5-star at 8.5%, 4-star at 40%, 3-star at 45%, and 2-star at 5%. Additionally, players can complete main story chapters with fully upgraded characters. Each stage provides the recommended character’s level and Afflatus, making it easy to tackle foes and prepare for the battle for progress.

Plenty of missions, daily quests, and sign-in events grant premium currency and gacha tickets, such as Unilog, Clear Drop, and Crystal Drop, as rewards. Players can also farm Insight and Resonance resources, Sharpodonty, Dust, and other upgrade materials by grinding in various farming stages. They can also be crafted in the Wilderness, a base-building game mode.

To sum up, Reverse 1999 is a free-to-play friendly gacha with outstanding gameplay, graphics, and voice acting. Bluepoch updates the title monthly, introducing new events, banners, characters, fun mini-games that reveal characters' backstories, and more.

It also offers various game modes, such as the UTTU challenge (a seasonal game mode), Artificial Somnambulism, and more. Players can always look forward to experiencing new things in this time-travel gacha, and it is worth playing in 2024.