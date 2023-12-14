Reverse 1999 codes for free rewards (December 2023) and steps to redeem

Bluepoch has released two Reverse 1999 codes for December 2023, which grants valuable in-game items. Timekeepers can redeem them for Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, Dust, and Sharpodonty. The codes can help pull on the new banners in the version 1.2 update and strengthen Arcanists, making them ready to face new enemies in the latest chapters and stages.

Since the codes are time-limited, it is recommended to redeem them immediately to not miss out on the free rewards. This article provides all active Reverse 1999 codes, providing freebies in December 2023 and a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

Get free Clear Drops and other items with the Reverse 1999 codes for December 2023

Tap the Go button next to Exchange Code Reward to open the code redemption dialog box (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch releases Reverse 1999 codes when the title gets a major version update, hits milestones, and during other celebratory occasions. Listed below are all active 1999 codes that Bluepoch has released for December 2023:

Redeem Code: VERSIONUPDATE

Rewards

60 Clear Drops

5000 Dust

Redeem Code: 9LRC9ZN

Rewards

60 Clear Drops

1 Picrasma Candy

10000 Dust

12000 Sharpodonty

Although no specific expiration dates exist for the above-listed codes, they remain active only for a short duration. Therefore, timekeepers must use them as soon as possible to successfully claim free rewards. It’s also worth noting that all Reverse 1999 players can use any particular code only once per account.

Steps to redeem Reverse 1999 codes for freebies

Timekeeers can get Dust, Clear Drops, and other items by redeeming the codes (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch has provided an in-game method for Timekeepers to redeem the codes. The steps are straightforward and take only a couple of minutes to complete. First, ensure your device is connected to an active internet connection. Then, follow the below-listed steps to get freebies from the above-listed developer offerings:

Launch Reverse 1999 on your device.

Log in to your in-game profile and press Start to enter the main lobby.

Tap the circle button with three horizontal lines at the bottom left side below the Bank button.

at the bottom left side below the button. It opens a new window with your in-game profile details and buttons, such as Atlas , Friends , Notice , Sign-in , Settings , and Feedback .

, , , , , and . Hit the Settings button and click the Go button next to Exchange Code Reward in the Account tab.

button and click the button next to in the tab. A new dialog box, Exchange for Reward , pops up.

, pops up. Type or copy-paste the codes consecutively from the above list into the Enter exchange code box.

box. Hit the Confirm button to claim all applicable freebies.

As the Reverse 1999 codes are case-sensitive, type them in the same format provided by Bluepoch. You could also copy and paste them to avoid any errors.