5 games like Reverse 1999 to play on mobiles

Reverse 1999 is a strategic role-playing game (RPG) developed by Bluepoch. Released on October 26, 2023, this gacha title has received millions of positive reviews on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Due to this genre's immense popularity, various developers in the gaming industry have opted to launch their own gacha titles with unique features and gameplay.

If you’re a fan of Reverse 1999 and seeking new yet similar experiences, there are several options you can choose from. This article will list the five best alternatives to that title that can provide you with commendable visuals and gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions

5 best games like Reverse 1999

1) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a well-known role-playing game developed by HoYoverse. This title has received high praise for its role in the popularizing gacha genre worldwide. It features an open-world environment where players can control four interchangeable characters. These units possess powerful abilities used to fight enemies, gather resources, and perform stunts in visually appealing locations.

Additionally, this Reverse 1999 alternative offers various events, quests, challenges, and limited-period missions in which players can participate to win lucrative rewards. They can also claim resources by using coupon codes.

2) Epic Seven

Epic Seven is a free-to-play gacha game with over 10 million downloads on the Google Play and Apple App Store. Developed by Super Creative Inc., this RPG title features anime-style characters, aesthetic locations, and thrilling adventures.

Players can control powerful characters in it to fight against hordes of monsters or a singular villain boss in the open-world environment. You can also challenge your friends and foes in real-time PvP battles in this title's Arena.

Additionally, the game introduces various events and campaigns daily to keep players captivated. The developer releases redeemable coupon codes for players to claim resourceful items to upgrade their characters as well.

3) Outerplane

Outerplane is another role-playing game that has been gaining popularity on app stores. It is based on a fantasy world of magic, heroes, and storylines. Developed by Smilegate Holdings, this game promises an immersive user experience that combines strategic gameplay, stunning visuals, and a huge roster of diverse characters.

This title is inspired by the worlds of fan-favorite anime series like Rise of the Shield Hero and Re: Zero. Players can experience adventures with different characters and fight against forces of chaos to restore balance in the world.

4) Arknights

Arknights is a strategic role-playing tower defense game that offers similar features to Reverse 1999 in terms of characters, visuals, and the overall user experience.

Developed by Hypergryph, this gacha MMORPG mobile title allows gamers to defend the stronghold base against enemies with melee operators (playable characters). One can develop and upgrade their defense system with resources collected from daily logins and completing missions.

The developer often introduces many events and campaigns that can fetch lucrative rewards. Alternatively, you can use redeemable coupon codes to claim resources in this game.

5) One Piece Treasure Cruise

One Piece Treasure Cruise is based on the popular anime series One Piece. This RPG title features fan-favorite characters like Monkey D. Luffy, Sanji, Nami, and Zoro. Developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game has over 100 million downloads worldwide on Android and Apple devices.

In it, players can build a crew of six characters with different abilities to battle against all the pirates, villain bosses, and marines in the most well-known story arcs of the anime series.

That concludes our foray into the five best alternatives to Reverse 1999 that you should try. Check out the Regulus build guild to stay ahead of your opponents in Bluepoch's title.