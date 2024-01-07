Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update: Release date, new events, banners, and more

Bluepoch has announced the release date for the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on their official handle, the company gave an overview of all content in the upcoming version. The version 1.3 update introduces a new event story, three Arcanists, a Psychube, and more. Additionally, Timekeepers can get 14 Unilogs for free through sign-in events.

Bluepoch will also send 500 free Clear Drops to the in-game mailboxes of all Timekeepers who have completed the first chapter. This article provides detailed information about the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update, its release date, and new features.

When will the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update be released?

Bluepoch will release the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update on January 18, 2024. The developers have yet to announce the schedule of server maintenance. Like other Reverse 1999 version updates, Timekeepers won’t be able to log into the app during the maintenance, and Bluepoch will likely send some amount of Clear Drop and Picrasma Candy as compensation.

That being said, here are the details of all new content in the version 1.3 update of Reverse 1999.

Journey to Mor Pankh event story

Bluepoch's announcement of the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update, Journey to Mor Pankh, on X. (Image via X)

Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update will introduce a new event story, Journey to Mor Pankh. Its story mode will be available from January 18 to February 26, 2024. The hard mode, on the other hand, will be accessible from January 25 till February 26. Timekeepers must complete the Reverwse 1999 main story chapter, In Our Time, to unlock the story. They can complete various tasks and challenges to get Clear Drop and an event-themed item, Eternal Astrolabe, as rewards.

Timekeepers can also complete The Shining Navigators missions to get Eternal Astrolabe. One can exchange the Eternal Astrolabe at Gift of Kubera, the event shop, for various rewards. Notable in-game items include a new 6-star Reverse 1999 Psychube: The Carat of a Heart, Unilog, Delicate Insight materials, Resonate materials, Dust, and more. Gift of Kubera opens on January 18, 2024, and closes on February 29, 2024.

Many side events will also go live in the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update. Here are the details:

Vedic Astrology: A side event, Vedic Astrology, will be available after the update till February 26, 2024. Players are tasked to find Benefic, change its position on the astrolabe, and get growth materials and Wilderness Building (Bleated Moon of Victory) as rewards.

Between Dust and Stars: This is the character story of Kaalaa Baunaa Arcanist, which goes live on January 18 and ends on February 8, 2024. Players can unravel the lore of the stargazer, Kaala Baunaa, by completing various stages to get growth materials and Clear Drop as rewards. To unlock this event, one must complete the main story, In Our Time.

Bells Echoing in the Valley: Shamane’s character story, Bells Echoing in the Valley, goes live from February 8 to February 29, 2024. This event unlocks for players completing Journey to Mor Pankh’s eighth chapter, Drown in Tears. Timekeepers can unravel Shamane's backstory by playing event stages to get growth materials and Clear Drop as rewards.

Home Practice: This Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update's side event starts on January 18 and ends on February 1, 2024. Players can complete the event stages to earn growth materials and Clear Drop as rewards. It unlocks after completing the main story, In Our Time.

Shamane’s Left Arm: It goes live from February 8 to February 22, 2024. Reverse 1999 players can participate in Shamane’s Left Arm after completing the main story, In Our Time. This event also grants Clear Drop and growth materials as rewards for clearing stages.

Mysterious Waves: This side event will be available from February 22 to February 29, 2024. Timekeepers must complete the In Our Time story to participate and clear stages of Mysterious Waves to earn Picrasma Candy and growth materials as rewards.

New UTTU Flash Gathering: A new seasonal-themed challenge UTTU Flash Gathering: The First Epic will be available in Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update from February 8 to February 29, 2024. The UTTU Market opens on February 8 and closes on February 22. Its Special Week commences on February 15 and ends on February 22, 2024. Timekeepers can claim Leilani’s Garment: The Adventure on The Mountains, a limited portrait, Crystal Caskets, and more as rewards.

Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update: New banners and characters

Two Reverse 1999 banners will debut in the upcoming version 1.3 update. Here are their schedule and the Arcanists they feature:

That Steady Evening Star

Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update introduces Kaalaa baunaa and Kanjira. (Image via Blupeoch)

This banner will be available after the update on January 18 and go live on February 8, 2024. It will debut two Arcanists: 6-star Kaala Baunaa with Mineral Afflatus and 5-star Kanjira with Plant Afflatus. Both will enjoy a boosted drop rate with 5-star Beast Afflatus Arcanist Tennant.

Kaalaa Baunaa has DPS, Burst DMG, and Follow-up and Kanjira has Debuff, DPS, and Poison tags. Bluepoch will add them to the Permanent Character Banner after the version 1.6 update.

Back to Where Snow Thaws

Shamane will make his Reverse 1999 debut on February 8, 2024. (Image via Bluepoch)

It is another banner featured in the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update. It debuts one 6-star Arcanist Shamane with Beast Afflatus. Shamane has Debuff, DPS, and Burst DMG tags and will be available on the Permanent Character Banner after the version 1.6 update. He enjoys a boosted drop rate with 5-star Satsuki with Plant Afflatus and Balloon Party with Mineral Afflatus.

More new content and freebies in Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update

Bluepoch's photo giving an overview of Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update, posted on X. (Image via Bluepoch)

Aside from new events and Arcanists, Bluepoch brings many new content in the upcoming update. Here are the details:

Roar Jukebox: Caravan Music

The Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update debuts a new battle pass, Roar Jukebox: Caravan Music, which will be available after the January 18 update till February 26, 2024. Timekeepers can purchase Collector’s Edition to get Matilda’s limited garment: The Genius’s Holiday.

New Garments series: Visitors to the South

Two new outfits for Reverse 1999 Arcanists Pickles: The Young Dog and The Sea and Tennant: Roaming in Delhi will also be available to purchase from the Garment shop. Timekeepers can buy them after the update till February 29, 2024. New Wilderness theme pack: Dipa Festival will also be available during the event period in the Wilderness shop.

During Dipa Festival

Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update brings During Dipa Festival event, which grants 14 free Unilogs. (Image via Bluepoch)

Dipa Festival is a sign-in event with two phases, each lasting seven days. Its first phase goes live after the update and ends on February 8, 2024. The second starts immediately after the first ends and lasts till February 29, 2024. Timekeepers can log in during the period and get 14 Unilogs for free. However, they must complete the main story’s first chapter to access this event in the Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update.

Spring Greetings rewards

Bluepoch will send Spring Greetings rewards containing free Reverse 1999 Clear Drop on February 9 between 07:00 and 11:00 UTC-5. Players can log in to the app daily and earn a total of 500 Clear Drops for free. However, they must complete the main story’s first chapter to get the freebies. One must claim the freebies before February 16 at 4:59 UTC-5.

New Journey to Mor Pankh gift packs will also be available to purchase at the in-game shop after the update until February 29, 2024.

That covers our Reverse 1999 version 1.3 update details. Follow Sportskeeda for Reverse 1999 character build guides and more.