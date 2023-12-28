Reverse 1999 Jessica build guide

Reverse 1999’s version 1.2 update debuted four new Arcanists: Jessica, Tooth Fairy, Horrorpedia, and Blonney. Jessica is a 6-star Arcanist with Plant Afflatus, making her weak against Beast-type and strong against Star-type enemies. She has DPS and Poison tags, deals Reality damage, and applies Poison debuff upon enemies with her Arcane skills. Timekeepers can summon her at a boosted drop rate from the banner, The Changeling Awaits, until January 18, 2024.

That said, this article provides a complete Reverse 1999 build guide for Jessica. It breaks down her skills, gives the best Psychubes and teammates' recommendations, and provides a guide to her Insight materials and Inheritance.

Reverse 1999 Jessica skills breakdown

Jessica’s Reverse 1999 kit deals with one target attack with her basic White Blankie and a mass attack with her Ultimate and Good Friends incantations. Below is the complete breakdown of Jessica’s skills:

White Blankie (Basic): At star level 1, this basic incantation skill deals 180% damage and an additional 40% if the enemy is under Poison debuff. Each stack of Poison inflicts 20% more damage, up to a maximum of 40%.

At star levels two and three, it deals 270% and 450% damage. Additionally, Enemies under Poison intake 60% (with a star level two card) and 100% (with a star level three card) additional damage, and each additional stack of debuffs deals 30%, which can extend up to 60% (with a star level two card) and 50%, which can increase up to 100% damage (with a star level three card).

Good Friends (Basic): This basic incantation deals 135% / 200% / 335% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star level cards. Additionally, Good Friends deals 30% / 45% / 75% additional damage with one/two/three-star level cards.

Gaze from the Forest (Ultimate): Jessica’s Ultimate, Gaze from the Forest, deals 350% damage on all enemies and inflicts Poison debuff. Additionally, it inflicts Genesis damage equal to 30% of Jessica’s attack.

White Blankie is the most potent incantation skill in this Reverse 1999 Arcanist's kit. She can deal a massive amount of damage with it. Timekeepers can maximize it further after using her Ultimate, which inflicts Poison debuff. Pairing her debuff’s effect with White Blankie proves to be fatal.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Jessica

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Jessica. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Jessica:

Blasphemer of Night: This 6-star Psychube is the best Psychube for Jessica. At level 60, it increases Jessica’s all Incantations strength by 18%. Additionally, Blasphemer of Night boosts Jessica’s damage dealt by 24% if enemies are under Poison debuff.

Hopscotch: Hopscotch can also be a great Psychube for Jessica. It increases her Incantations’ strength by 18% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, it boosts her Ultimate’s might by 8%, which can stack up to four times.

His Bounden Duty: This 6-star Psychube gives her a 12% damage bonus at level 5 and recovers her HP equal to 120% of Jessica’s attack at Amplification Level 5.

Although Blasphemer of Night helps increase Jessica’s damage, it depends on enemies being under negative status. Include Sotheby in your team to equip Jessica with this Psychube for best results. Sotheby’s Poison debuff helps Jessica take advantage of her additional boost on her attack. Hopscotch and His Bounden Duty are the best options while using her with other teammates.

Jessica's Reverse 1999 Insight materials guide

Jessica at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Jessica’s Inheritance, Changeling, gets unlocked after upgrading her to Insight level 1.

Insight I: Jessica inflicts Poison debuffs on enemies every three rounds of the match, starting from the first (first round, third round, sixth round, and so on). She deals 20% additional damage on enemies inflicted with Poison debuff. Additionally, she inflicts Genesis damage equal to 30% of her attack at the end of each round.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty 18000

Page of Plantal Vimen 6

Trembling Tooth 5

Milled Magnesia 5

Insight II: Her damage-dealing ability boosts 8% upon entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty 40000

Scroll of Plantal Vimen 10

Esoteric Bones 5

Holy Silver 5

Insight III: When Jessica attacks enemies not under the Poison effect, she inflicts the debuff on them for two rounds and inflicts Genesis damage equal to 30% of her attack.

Required materials:

Sharpdonty 200000

Tome of Plantal Vimen 16

Murmur of Insanity 6

Fruit of Good and Evil 3

Best teammate recommendations for Jessica

Medicine Pocket is one of the best healers for Jessica in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 Arcanist Plant Afflatus Sotheby is the most suitable teammate for Jessica. With Sotheby, Timekeepers will have a healer on their team along with an Arcanist who can inflict Poison and help Jessica boost her damage. Timekeepers can use Medicine Pocket as a Healer for Jessica.

Here are the best teammates recommendations and what role can they perform effectively with Jessica:

An-an Lee: DPS

DPS Bkornblume: DPS

DPS Sotheby: DPS or Healer

DPS or Healer Medicine Pocket: Healer

Healer Rabies: DPS

DPS Balloon Party: Support

Support La Source: Healer

That covers our Reverse 1999 Jessica build guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more Arcanists’ build guides.