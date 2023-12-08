Reverse 1999 Tooth Fairy build guide

Tooth Fairy debuted in Reverse 1999 in the version 1.2 update story event, A Nightmare At Green Lake. The update launched on December 7, 2023, and Tooth Fairy is a featured character along with Blonney. Timekeepers can summon her on the banner using Unilogs or Clear Drops. Tooth Fairy is a 6-star Arcanist dealing Mental damage upon enemies with her incantation skills.

She is a healer who can debuff enemies and purify all allies from status effects. As an Arcanist with Star Afflatus, she deals additional damage to Mineral and is weak against Plant-type enemies.

With that said, this article breaks down Tooth Fairy’s skills, provides the best Psychubes and teammate recommendations for her, and also includes an Insight materials guide.

Reverse 1999 Tooth Fairy skills breakdown

The Star Afflatus Tooth Fairy targets a single enemy with her Ultimate and basic incantation skill, Empty Gums. Her other basic skill, Lullaby, mass heals all allies. Here is the complete breakdown of Tooth Fairy’s skills:

Song for the Bad Tooth: This skill is Tooth Fairy’s Ultimate, which deals 550% damage to enemies. Song for the Bad Tooth has a 30% Crit Rate and purifies Stats Down, Negative Status, and Control from all allies upon scoring a critical hit.

Empty Gums: The Tooth Fairy’s basic incantation skill applies Confusion debuff upon a single enemy. It deals 150% damage with a 1-star level card, 250% with a 2-star level card, and 450% with a 3-star level card. Additionally, it applies the Confusion status on one enemy that lasts for a single round. The Confusion status decreases the enemy’s Critical Resistance by 25%.

Lullaby: Tooth Fairy’s healing skill, Lullaby, recovers HP equal to 80% of her attack to all teammates while enjoying a 30% Critical Rate with a 1-star level card. The HP recovery amount increases to 120% with a 2-star level card and 200% with a 3-star level card, while the Critical Rate remains the same.

Her kit is built around dealing with significant damage and healing all allies that depend on critical attacks. At Insight I, her ability to reduce the enemy team’s Critical Resistance increases while reducing their Critical Defense by 15%. With her Ultimate, she can purify all her allies from Control, Stats Down, and Negative Status. Lullaby can heal all allies, and this amount increases further at Insight II.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Tooth Fairy

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Tooth Fairy (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Tooth Fairy:

Beyond Wonderland: It is a 6-star Psychubes with Attack, Critical, and Heal tags that debuted in Reverse 1999 version 1.2 update. Beyond Wonderland helps Tooth Fairy increase her healing rate by 3% after she casts Empty Gums. This effect can stack up to four times and increases her Critical Rate by 21% at Amplification level 5.

That Inquisitive Dear: This is another 6-star Psychube with a heal tag. It grants an 18% boost to Tooth Fairy’s healing ability at level 60. At Amplification level 5, she can cast additional healing amounts to the teammate with the lowest HP after casting Empty Gums once per round.

Thunderous Applause: Thunderous Applause is a 6-star Psychube with Attack and Critical tags in Reverse 1999. It helps the Tooth Fairy increase her Critical rate by 16%. Additionally, it increases the critical damage by 32% when she scores a critical hit with a one-target incantation.

All three Psychubes are great options, but Beyond Wonderland is the best one. It increases her Critical Rate and healing prowess, which makes her kit more robust.

Reverse 1999 Tooth Fairy Insight materials guide

Tooth Fairy at Insight level 2 in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can unlock Tooth Fairy’s Inheritance, Baby Tooth Collector, by upgrading her to Insight I. The Inheritance grants her a unique status effect: Baby Teeth. This status effect reduces the enemy team’s Critical Resistance and Defense by 15%. However, five stacks of Baby Teeth are required to trigger its effect.

Here are the details of each Insight level and their required materials:

Insight I: Tooth Fairy gains three stacks of Baby Teeth while entering a battle. She gains an additional one when any teammate casts an incantation. The Baby Teeth’s status affects the last for one round.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 18000

Page of Starlit Ascent 6

Spell of Banishing 6

Solidus 4

Insight II: Tooth Fairy’s Healing Done increases by 10% when she enters a battle.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 40000

Scroll of Starlit Ascent 10

Liquified Terror 5

Salted Materials 4

Insight III: All allies recover 10% of their missing HP when the Baby Teeth status effect is triggered. She also gets two additional stacks of Baby Teeth.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 200000

Tome of Starlit Ascent 16

Wyrmling Skeleton 6

Golden Fleece 3

Best teammate recommendation for Tooth Fairy

Centurion is one of the best Reverse 1999 teammates for Tooth Fairy (Image via Bluepoch)

Tooth Fairy makes room for her teammates to deal critical damage to enemies, so including her in a team with Centurion, Regulus, Eagle, and Voyager is the best strategy. Lilya and Bkornblume are also viable teammates for this 6-star Star Afflatus Arcanist.

That concludes our Reverse 1999 Tooth Fairy build guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more build guides and stay updated on the gaming world.