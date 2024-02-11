Best Reverse 1999 Shamane build

Shamane debuted in the Reverse 1999’s version 1.3 update, Journey to Morpankh, as a playable character in several side event stages in the first phase; Home Practice being one example. After the second phase update on February 8, 2024, Timekeepers can summon him on the new banner, Another Spring Thaw, where he enjoys a boosted drop rate with Balloon Party and Satsuki.

Shamane is a 6-star Beast Afflatus unit with DPS, Burst DMG, and Debuff tags. This article breaks down his incantation skills, provides the best Psychubes and teammates' recommendations, and lists Insight materials. It will help Timekeepers build Shamane to maximize his damage output and utility in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Shamane skills breakdown

A picture showcasing Shamane's skills. (Image via Bluepoch)

Shamane’s Beast Afflatus makes him weak to Mineral-type and strong against Plant-type enemies. His kit deals reality damage to enemies and can also apply debuffs. The Ultimate skill, Edict of Atman, enjoys an increased Critical Rate, allowing him to deal additional damage. Here is Shamane’s complete skills breakdown in Reverse 1999:

Apprentice’s Dance (Basic): Shamane’s basic skill, Apprentice's Dance, targets a single enemy. It deals 200%/350%/450% damage with one/two/three-star level cards. Additionally, he gains one stack of Nature’s Blessing with two and three-star cards.

The Nature’s Blessing status effect can stack up to five times, and he consumes all after casting an Ultimate. He gains Moxie based on the number of stacks spent. For instance, he generates one Moxie if he spends one stack of Nature’s Blessing.

Spirit Medium (Basic): Shamane’s other basic incantation skill applies debuffs to all enemies. It increases enemies’ damage taken by 10%/20%/30% with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, he can reduce enemies’ Mental def by 15% with all level cards.

Edict of Atman (Ultimate): The Ultimate skill, Edict of Atman, deals 250% damage to all foes. Edict of Atman enjoys a 20% Critical Rate and inflicts 250% more damage to the primary target. All excess Critical Rate converts into Critical DMG.

Shamane's incantation skills make him one of the best support units in Reverse 1999. He can debuff enemies, deal massive damage, and generate Moxie for himself, making him an excellent character in support. Timekeepers can use Spirit Medium to increase enemies’ reality and mental damage taken, making them compatible with almost any Arcanist.

Timekeepers are always advised to use two and three-rank cards of Apprentice Dance. It will enable them to cast his Ultimate in quick succession.

In an ideal situation, players can spam the Apprentice Dance skill to stack Nature’s Blessing status effect five times, then cast Shamane's Ultimate to generate the required Moxies to use Edict of Atman Again. One can dish out massive damage with his Ultimate’s increased Critical Rate.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for Shamane

Best Psychubes recommendations for Shamane. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the list of best Psychubes for Shamane:

The Carat of Heart: This critical/attack-type 6-star Psychube debuted in the version 1.3 update of Reverse 1999. It grants a 16% critical rate at the highest level, 60. At Amplification level 5, the Psychube increases Ultimate Might by 16% if Shamane has three Moxies when the round ends. If he has four Moxies, the Ultimate Might increases by 24%.

Hopscotch: This six-star Psychube increases Incantation Might by 18% at the highest level 60. Additionally, Shamane’s Ultimate Might increases by 8% for every target he defeats.

Brave New World: This six-star Pscyhube grants 18% Ultimate Might to Shamane at the highest level, 60. Additionally, after Shamane casts his Ultimate, the following incantation’s strength increases by 20%.

Her Second Life: This six-star Psychube can support the team by providing additional healing. At Amplification level five, all allies recover HP equal to 64% of Shamane’s attack after he casts Ultimate.

Among the four, The Carat of Heart Reverse 1999 Psychube best fits Shamane’s kit. It enhances his Ultimate by providing a more Critical Rate. Additionally, its Amplification effect increases Shamane’s Ultimate’s damage based on the number of Moxies. This buff will be helpful due to Shamane’s ability to generate Moxie.

Reverse 1999 Insight materials guide for Shamane

Shamane at Insight II. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can unlock Shamane’s Inheritance, Inheritance of Wisdom, by upgrading his level to Insight I. His Inheritance boosts his Moxie-generating ability by giving him additional stacks of Nature’s Blessing.

Here are the details of his Inheritance’s effect at all Insight levels and required materials:

Insight I: Shamane’s attack gains 8% DMG Dealt for each Stats Down on the enemy. He gets two stacks of Nature’s Blessing at the beginning of the battle.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Beastly Thirst

6 Shattered Bones

5 Milled Magnesia

Insight II: Shamane’s damage-dealing ability increases by 8%.

Required Materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Scroll of Beastly Thirst

Spell of Fortune

3 Clawed Pendulum

Insight III: Shamane gains one stack of Nature’s Blessing at the start of every two rounds.

Required Materials:

200000 Sharpodonty

16 Tome of Beastly Thirst

6 Silver Bullet

3 Mistilteinn

Best Reverse 1999 teammates’ recommendation for Shamane

Centurion is one of the best DPS teammates for Shamane. (Image via Bluepoch)

Shamane’s debuffs and damage-dealing ability make him a great Sub-DPS on a Reverse 1999 team. Timekeepers can pair him with any main DPS unit because his debuff can reduce mental and reality defense.

Lilya, A Knight, Centurion, Melaina, and any other DPS character are compatible with Shamane. Timekeepers can use any healers, such as Medicine Pocket, Dikke, and more, for the third teammate.