Arcanists will soon enter a new adventure as Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave’s arrival in the global server has been confirmed via an official X post on February 17, 2024. With the developer introducing top-tier characters like Shamane and Kaalaa Baunaa with the previous update, version 1.3 (Journey to the Mor Pankh), the community is immensely excited about the upcoming one.

In light of the developer teasing the community with their recent post about Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave, this article dives into the CN server to find out the most probable features that may arrive in the upcoming version update.

Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave: New characters

Expand Tweet

As per the CN Server, where the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave update arrived around three or four months ago, the next global server update story is based on Ancient Greece.

37 in the Chinese server trailer of Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave (Image via Bluepoch Co., Ltd.)

The upcoming global version update will bring two new characters to the game: 37, a six-star rate-up SSR unit well-versed in DPS and debuffing, and 6, another six-star SSR unit with affiliation to Intellect DPS.

37 has the skills to perform Genesis DMG and AoE damage to the enemies, which will make her the perfect ally for your battling roster.

6, a new character in the Chinese server trailer of the upcoming update (Image via Bluepoch Co., Ltd.)

6’s skills, on the other hand, will allow him to do AoE and Mental DMG. Therefore, he can be a great support unit for the team.

Reverse 1999 version 1,4 Prisoners in the Cave: New banners

Possible upcoming banner for 37 in Reverser 1999 next update (Image via Bluepoch Co., Ltd.)

As the unwritten rules of every gacha game like Reverse 1999 state, if there are new characters, there will be some new banners as well. The banners in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave are also expected to bring some top-level characters from the previous versions.

37 and 6 will be featured in different banners, which will also include a few other five-star characters in the mix. However, if the next update is anything like its CN server release, there should be another banner from where you can pull any of five randomly selected SSR units from version 1.0 to 1.1.

Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave: New features

The upcoming Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave update may bring plenty of new features, including the latest medal system, some anecdote game modes, and more. Some of the new features you will see in the upcoming update are:

Exploration and puzzle game modes

Roar Jukebox level cap

New Achievements and Medal system

The Voyage game mode that brings new Boss Battles

New stages and insight materials, and more.

While the developer has only teased the community with a poster release, they are immensely excited about the upcoming update. The new characters and features mentioned here are based on the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Prisoners in the Cave’s release on the Chinese server. The update might go live in the game sometime around late February 2024.

Follow us for more game-related articles:

Reverse 1999 codes for February 2024 || Best Healers in Reverse 1999 || Best Shamane build in Reverse 1999 || Best Reverse 1999 Kaalaa Baunaa build