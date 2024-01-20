Reverse 1999 Kaalaa Baunaa build guide

Kaalaa Baunaa debuted in Reverse 1999 during the first phase of the 1.3 update, Journey to Morpankh. Kaalaa Baunaa is a 6-star Arcanist with Mineral Affaltus. She deals 30% damage to Beast-type foes and takes the same amount from Star-type enemies. She has DPS, Burst DMG, and Follow-up tags and deals Mental Damage with her Incantation skills.

Kaalaa Baunaa is a featured character in the banner, That Steady Evening Star, with the 5-star Plant Afflatus Arcanist Kanjira. The banner will be available until February 8, 2024.

This article provides a complete Reverse 1999 build guide for Kaalaa Baunaa, including the best Psychubes, teammate recommendations, and Insight Materials.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Kaalaa Baunaa's Reverse 1999 skills in-depth introduction

The Mineral Afflatus Arcanist in Reverse 1999, Kaalaa Baunaa, gets a special buff with her basic Incantation skills and Ultimate. She gains one of these buffs: Saturn (increases her Penetration Rate), Mars (increases Leech Rate), and Full Moon (increases her Incantation Might).

Here are the details of her skills:

Enchanted Strike (Basic): This deals 180%/270%/450% Mental damage to one target with one/two/three-star level cards. After active casting, gains one Saturn granting 6% Penetration Rate each.

Mythical Meteors (Basic): This inflicts 135%/200%/335% Mental damage to two targets with one/two/three-star level cards. After active casting, gains one Mars granting 6% Leech Rate each.

Ultimate Perfection (Ultimate): Kaalaa Baunaa’s Ultimate deals 600% Mental damage to one enemy after removing all Planets. Additionally, she gains two Full Moon status effects, granting her 6% Incantation Might. She can carry up to three Planet buffs.

Timekeepers can carefully build Kaalaa Baunaa’s attack outcome, i.e., whether to go for self-healing or dealing burst damage.

First, they can trigger self-healing effects with Mythical Meteors or Penetration Rate with Enchanted Strike building up to her Ultimate. Then, casting her Ultimate grants the Incantation Might with Full Moon status effect. Lastly, they can self heal with Mythical Meteors or deal burst damage with Enchanted Strike.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendation for Kaalaa Baunaa

Best Psychubes recommendations for Kaalaa Baunaa in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Kaalaa Baunaa’s kit is built around self-sustaining and damage dealing. Additionally, her Ultimate can deal significant damage and boost her skills’ strength.

Considering these factors, equipping her with Reverse 1999 Psychubes that enhance her self-sustain or damage-dealing ability is the best choice. Here are some of the best Psychubes for Kaalaa Baunaa:

His Bounden Duty: This 6-star Psychube can increase Kaalaa Baunaa’s damage by 12% at Level 60. At Amplification Level 5, she gets HP equal to 120% of her attack upon defeating every enemy unit.

Hopscotch: This 6-star Psychube boosts Kaalaa Baunaa’s Incantation Might by 18% at the highest level of 60. At Amplification Level 5, her Ultimate’s strength gets boosted by 8%, which can stack up to four times.

Luxurious Leisure: The 6-star Psychube, Luxurious Leisure, provides a boost to Kaalaa Baunaa’s Ultimate Perfection skill by 18% at the highest level (60). Additionally, it boosts her damage by 9% after she casts her Ultimate; this effect can stack up to three times.

Kaalaa Baunaa's Reverse 1999 Insight Materials guide

Mineral Afflatus Kaalaa Baunaa in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Kaalaa Baunaa’s Inheritance, Starbending, triggers after upgrading her to Insight I. Her Inheritance triggers status effects based on the number of Planet buffs removed.

Here are the details of Starbeding at each Insight Level and the required upgrade materials:

Insight I: Kaalaa Baunaa gains Saturn Divination (grants 12% Penetration Rate), Mars Divination (grants 12% Leech Rate), or Full Moon Divination (grants 12% Incantation Might) based on the Planets removed. Saturn, Mars, and the Full Moon are Planets.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

Six Pages of Mineral Wealth

Six Magnesia Crystal

Five Rough Silver Ingot

Insight II: Kaalaa Baunaa’s Critical Rate increases by 10% upon entering the battle.

Required Materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Scroll of Mineral Wealth

Five Esoteric Bones

Five Prophetic Bird

Insight III: After Kaalaa Baunaa casts her Ultimate, she gains one effect based on the Planet removed. Here are the details:

Upon removing one/two/three or more Saturn, Kaalaa Baunaa casts one/two/three-star Enchanted Strike after casting Ultimate Perfection.

Upon removing one/two/three or more Mars, Kaalaa Baunaa casts one/two/three-star Mythical Meteors after casting Ultimate Perfection.

Upon removing one/two Full Moon, Kaalaa Baunaa enters Empower Incantation II status for one/two rounds. The Empower Incantation II grants one star to two random Incantations.

Required Materials:

200000 Sharpodonty

16 Tome of Mineral Wealth

5 Platinum Ouija

3 Golden Fleece

Best Reverse 1999 teammate recommendation for Kaalaa Baunaa

Pickles is one of the best Reverse 1999 teammates for Kaalaa Baunaa as a sub-DPS. (Image via Bluepoch)

Kaalaa Baunaa is a DPS unit specializing in dealing Burst Damage. Therefore, she can stay longer and deal significant damage with the assistance of a healer. A sub-DPS unit can also help her dish out additional damage or reduce resistance.

Timekeepers can use Mineral Afflatus Arcanists Pickles and Sonetto or Plant Afflatus An-an Lee for this purpose. On the other hand, Reverse 1999 Star Afflatus Arcanist Tooth Fairy can take the role of a healer in a team with Kaalaa Baunaa.