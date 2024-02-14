Best healers in Reverse 1999 to use and build

Healers in Reverse 1999 are one of the game's most critical units. They help supporters and damage dealers sustain longer to dish out damage from enemies in battles. There are different types of healers in this turn-based gacha title. They possess abilities pertaining to damage-dealing, debuffing, defensive, and more. As of writing, the gacha title features a total of nine healers.

This article will look at some of the best available healers to build and use, helping timekeepers get better support for their team. It also provides the best Pscyhubes and strategies to use their incantation skills. That said, below is the list of some outstanding healers in Reverse 1999.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 Best Healers in Reverse 1999: Medicine Pocket, Tooth Fairy, and more

1) Medicine Pocket

Medicine Pocket is one of the best healers in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-Star

6-Star Afflatus: Beast

Beast Tags: Heal, Debuff, Crowd Control

Medicine Pocket is one of the best Best Afflatus healers in Reverse 1999. She is also capable of crowd-controlling and debuffing enemies with her kit. This 6-star Arcanists’ basic incantation skill, Alchemy Ware, provides mass healing to the team. It adds 80%/120%/200% of Medicine Pocket’s attack with one/two/three-star level cards to the teammates’ HP. Alchemy Ware also grants all allies one stack of the Sturdiness status effect. This effect reduces all allies' damage taken by 25%.

At Insight I, she will heal all allies equal to 80% of her attack after casting the Ultimate 26 Secondary Reactions. If her HP goes below 50%, she will gain a 10% boost in Healing Done. Additionally, equipping her with That Inquisitive Dear boosts her healing ability. When Medicine Pocket casts the debuff incantation skill, Inherent Habit, the ally with the lowest health percentage gets HP equal to 48% of her attack. This effect can be triggered once per round.

Medicine Pocket can fit into any team composition as a healer and become a secondary support with enemies weak against mental damage. Timekeepers are advised to upgrade her to at least Insight I to use her passive healing ability. Decode and Laughter and Laughter are the best alternatives for Timekeepers who don't have That Inquisitive Dear Psychube.

2) Tooth Fairy

Tooth Fairy is one of the best healers in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-Star

6-Star Afflatus: Star

Star Tags: Heal, Debuff, Purify

Tooth Fairy is a Star Afflatus Arcanist specializing in inflicting Mental damage. She is one of the healers in Reverse 1999 with Debuff and Purify tags. Her basic incantation skill, Lullaby, mass heals, providing 80%/120%/200% of her attack with one/two/three-star level cards. It also delivers a 30% additional Critical Rate to all allies. At Insight III, Tooth Fairy recovers 10% HP of all allies when the Baby Teeth status effect is triggered.

Tooth Fairy’s healing ability is similar to Medicine Pocket’s Alchemy Ware basic incantation. However, she provides a Critical Rate, which helps Timekeepers wreak more critical damage. Her Empty Gums incantation skill helps reduce 25% of enemies' critical resistance by applying the Confusion status effect. On the other hand, her Ultimate Song for Bad Tooth purifies Stats Down, Negative Status, and Control statuses from all teammates.

Tooth Fairy is great for dishing out critical damage and defending her squad with Ultimate. Like Medicine Pocket, equipping her with That Inquisitive Dear Psychube significantly increases her healing ability. If Timekeepers lack it, they can use Beyond Wonderland or Laughter and Laughter.

3) Dikke

Dikke is one of the best 5-star healers in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Afflatus: Beast

Beast Tags: Heal, DPS

Dikke is one of the best 5-star Beast Afflatus healers in Reverse 1999 who can also inflict significant damage with her kit. Her healing ability comes from the basic incantation skill, Justice. It recovers all allies’ HP equal to 60%/90%/150% of Dikke’s attack at one/two/three-star level cards. Additionally, the ally with an HP percentage lower than 50% gets an additional HP equal to 45% of her attack.

Her Ultimate purifies all Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control statuses from the enemy while dealing 400% Mental damage. On the other hand, Dikke’s other basic incantation skill, Power, inflicts up to 300% damage, plus Genesis damage, which is equal to 100% of her attack.

Dikke can play the role of a support and sub-DPS unit in a squad. Equipping her with Luxurious Leisure and Brave New World Psychubes can further enhance her ability as a Sub-DPS unit. On the other hand, if Timekeepers want to boost Dikke’s healing ability, give her Laughter and Laughter or His Bounden Duty.

4) La Source

La Source is the best 3-star healer in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 3-star

3-star Afflatus: Plant

Plant Tags: Heal

La Source is one of the best low-rarity healers in Reverse 1999. Timekeepers can quickly obtain her from the in-game gacha system due to the 3-star rarity. She costs little resources to build and will be players’ best companion until they obtain higher rarity healers. Her basic incantation skill, Spring Fay, recovers 80%/120%/200% with one/two/three-star level cards. She gains a 10% damage heal at Insight II while entering the battle.

La Source’s Ultimate, Another Version of the Legend, can also be helpful since it reduces two Moxies from the target. Timekeepers are advised to max out her Portray because Another Version of the Legend reduces one additional Moxie at Portray Levels 1, 3, and 5. At max Portray level, she can reduce five Moxies from the enemy that help cancel their Ultimate. Alternatively, equipping her with Laughter and Laughter and Decode Psychubes will boost her healing ability.

5) Sotheby

Sotheby is one of the best healers in Reverse 1999 that can apply Poison debuff. (Image via Bluepoch)

Rarity: 6-star

6-star Afflatus: Plant

Plant Tags: DPS, Poison, Heal

Sotheby is one of the 6-star healers in Reverse 1999 of Plant Afflatus. She can heal all allies with her Concentrated Essence basic incantation skill. It grants two stacks of Cure, which recovers HP equal to 50%/75%/125% of Sotheby’s Attack with one/two/three-star level cards at the start of every round. At Insight III, the Cure status effect is triggered immediately before Concentrated Essence inflicts it. Additionally, she gains a 10% Healing Done while entering the battle.

Sotheby can also inflict Poison debuff on all enemies, dealing Genesis damage equal to 30% of her attack at the end of every round. Timekeepers must carefully plan to cast Sotheby’s incantation skills because her healing takes effect only at the start of every round. Additionally, her Triple the Dose incantation’s Poison debuff is weak and takes effect at the end of every round. Sotheby’s Ultimate is the only game changer because it makes all Poison and Cure statuses take effect immediately. It makes her AP-greedy Arcanist because she must take action to gain Moxies and cast her Ultimate.

Equipping her with That Inquisitive Dear is the best strategy because it heals the ally with the lowest HP percentage after Sothey casts debuff incantation, Triple The Dose! If Timekeepers lack this 6-star Reverse 1999 Psychubes, Her Second Life, Laughter and Laughter, and Dcode are the best alternatives.