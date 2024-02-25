Bluepoch will introduce three new game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update. They will be a permanent addition to the title, offering a different gameplay experience to what Timekeepers are familiar with. Players can play a mode that reveals the backstory of Arcanists that had little to no appearance till now in the story chapters, like Charlie and Oliver Fog.

There will be boss challenges with new gameplay mechanics, and one will allow Timekeepers to explore what’s behind the three doors. These are the features that Reverse 1999 players were eagerly waiting to drop.

With that said, below are the details of all new game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update.

All details about new Game Modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update

Bluepoch hosted a Mystery Carnival Livestream on their official YouTube channel on February 23, 2024. Regulus and 36 hosted the stream and introduced all new content in the upcoming Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update, which includes three new game modes. Below are the details of all upcoming game modes announced in the livestream.

1) Mane’s Bulletin

Mane's Bulletin is one of the new game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update that pits players against various bosses (Image via Bluepoch)

Mane’s Bulletin is one of the new game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update. It is end-game content like Limbo and UTTU Flash Gathering. This game mode pits Timekeepers against various boss-level enemies with unique mechanics and abilities. Players can make a team with four Arcanists, which means they will have an extra Action Points (AP) and an additional support or healer character.

Each update introduces three bosses, unlocking in the update's second, fourth, and sixth week. Timekeepers get rewards based on the damage dealt to the boss in each run. Additionally, each boss has various difficulties, and completing them unlocks another difficulty called Endless Mode. The bosses will have infinite HP (health points) in the mode.

The player's goal isn’t defeating the foe but dealing as much damage as possible in the endless game mode. They get ranks based on the number of damage dealt, from the lowest C, C+, B, B+, A, A+, S, and SS to the highest SSS. Each rank grants a different reward set, which includes in-game items and shop currency.

2) Three Doors

Three Doors is one of the new game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update that offers exploration and puzzle-solving gameplay (Image via Bluepoch)

Three Doors is one of the new game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update. It features puzzle-solving and exploration gameplay mechanics like the character’s side story; however, Three Doors' 3D visuals offer a more immersive gameplay experience, unlike the 2D visuals in the characters' side story events. Additionally, unique types of terrains also appear in the stages, such as Icy, where the character can only move in a straight line.

Timekeepers must move Vertin’s chibi form across the planes, interact with objects, and find special routes to uncover mysteries in each chapter. Three Doors offers three chapters with a progressive difficulty system, from Easy and Normal to Hard.

The first chapter is an introductory one with easy difficulty, the second will become relatively more complex than the first, and the third chapter will be of hard difficulty. Each future update will bring new chapters and levels in the Three Doors.

3) Anecdotes

The first iteration of Anecdotes features Oliver Fog and Charlie's backstory (Image via Bluepoch)

Anecdotes is one of the upcoming game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update. It offers backstories of lesser-known Reverse 1999 Arcanists, letting players dive more into the lore of this time-traveling gacha. The first iteration will introduce two Arcanists, Charlie and Oliver Fog. In addition to the stories, each Anecdote will feature a series of challenges for Timekeepers.

Players can participate in challenges using a particular ticket, obtainable by completing daily activities. Bleupoch will add more characters in Anecdotes with future updates.

Besides new game modes in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update, Bluepoch has prepared plenty of freebies for players.