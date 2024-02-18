DPS characters in Reverse 1999 specialize in inflicting either Mental or Reality damage on the enemies. They are the most critical Arcanists in any squad because they obliterate enemies on your path, enabling you to advance in this time-traveling gacha game. Reverse 1999 features over 30 DPS characters, ranging from 2-, 3-, 4-, and 5-stars to the highest, 6-stars.

This article examines some of the best DPS characters to build and use in Reverse 1999. Since some characters with DPS tags work better in Sub-DPS roles, we have only listed those capable of performing the damage dealer role in a team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best DPS characters in Reverse 1999: Centurion, Melania, and more

1) Centurion

Centurion is one of the best DPS characters in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Beast

Beast Rarity: 6-star

6-star Tags: Burst DMG, DPS

Burst DMG, DPS Damage type: Reality

Centurion is one of the best 6-star DPS characters in Reverse 1999. She can generate two Moxies with her basic incantation skill, Outdoor Superstar (with a three-star card).

Her outstanding damage-dealing ability comes from her basic incantation skill, Victorious General. It inflicts up to 450% damage with an additional damage equal to 8%/12%/20% of her Moxie. Her Ultimate, on the other hand, grants one stack of Weakness on all enemies while dealing 300% damage. With Centurion, you can focus on using her Ultimate or spamming her basic incantations.

Equip Centurion with Hopscotch, The Carat of Heart, or Thunderous Applause Reverse 1999 Psychubes to make this Beast Afflatus Arcanist more robust. She can fit in any team because her kit can do everything you need: generate Moxie, apply debuff, and self-healing abilities.

2) Regulus

Regulus is one of the best DPS characters in Reverse 1999 of Star Afflatus. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Star

Star Rarity: 6-star

6-star Tags: DPS, Support

DPS, Support Damage type: Mental

Regulus’s basic incantation skill, Treat for the Ears, deals 500% damage with a three-star card. She can also steal up to two Moxies from two enemies by scoring a critical hit with her Challenge for the Eyes basic incantation skill.

At Insight I, Regulus enters the Restless Heart status effect at the end of the round if she does not act. The Restless Heart increases her Critical Rate by 50%, and the extra rate is converted to critical damage. It ensures the Moxie-stealing ability of her Treat for the Ears incantation skill. You must quickly upgrade Regulus to Insight I, and she will contribute excellently to the team.

You must use her in the crit-oriented team composition with Arcanists such as Baby Blue and Matilda. Equip her with Thunderous Applause and Her Second Life Reverse 1999 Psychubes to build her as a DPS unit. Regulus’ kit makes her one of the most outstanding DPS characters in Reverse 1999, and you can also use her as a Sub-DPS.

3) Melania

Melania is one of the best DPS characters in Reverse 1999 who specializes in dealing burst damage. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Beast

Beast Rarity: 6-Star

6-Star Tags: DPS, Burst Damage

DPS, Burst Damage Damage type: Mental

Melania’s Ultimate, Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony is the best source for dealing burst damage to enemies. It deals 650% damage to a single target and applies a stack of Thief Master status. The status effect strengthens the might of her following incantation.

Melaina’s basic skill, Clockwork Rats, deals up to 300% damage to two enemies and enjoys a 20% Leech Rate. If she is in Thief Master status, she gains an additional 30% Leech Rate and one Moxie. At Insight I, her Top Student Inheritance grants her one stack of Fixed Plan status after casting her Ultimate. Fixed Plan increases her Ultimate’s power by 12% and can stack up to 6 times.

You must upgrade Melania to Insight I as soon as possible to take advantage of the Fixed Plan status effect, which helps amplify the damage amount of her Ultimate. Luxurious Leisure is the best Psychube for Melania because it increases her damage-dealing ability and Ultimate’s Might.

4) Kaalaa Baunaa

Kaalaa Baunaa can deal the highest amount of damage compared to other DPS characters in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Mineral

Mineral Rarity: 6-Star

6-Star Tags: DPS, Burst Damage, Follow-up

DPS, Burst Damage, Follow-up Damage type: Mental

Kaalaa Baunaa gains three kinds of Planets that grant her various buffs. After casting Enchanted Strike, she gains Saturn Planet, granting her a 6% Penetration rate while dealing up to 450% damage. Her Ultimate, on the other hand, deals 600% damage to one target and grants two stacks of Full Moon Planet, increasing her Ulitmate’s power by 6% per stack.

At Insight III, Kaalaa Buanaa can cast Enchanted Strike or Mythical Meteors basic incantations based on the Planets removed by her Ultimate. She casts the former if Saturn is removed and the latter if it's Mars. This effect allows her to deal more damage after casting an Ultimate without spending any AP.

At Insight I, Kaalaa Buanaa gains an extra Penetration Rate, Leech Rate, or boost in her Incantion’s strength based on the Planets removed by her Ultimate.

To maximize her damage, you must upgrade Kaalaa Baunaa to Insight III. Note that she can be AP-greedy because her buffs rely on Ultimate’s ability to remove planets she gains while casting her basic incantations. Arcanists who can generate Moxies are the best teammates for Kaalaa Baunaa. Equip her with Luxurious Leisure, The Carat of a Heart, or Thunderous Applause Psychubes to further maximize her damage.

5) A Knight

A Knight's ability to spam his Ultimate makes him one of the best DPS characters in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus: Spirit

Spirit Rarity: 6-Star

6-Star Tags: DPS

DPS Damage Type: Reality

A Knight is one of the best DPS characters in Reverse 1999. His Ultimate, after AD 778, deals 400% damage to all enemies. If this attack defeats an enemy, it casts a Rousing Morale status effect on all allies, granting a 50% damage bonus.

A Knight’s basic incantation skill, Justice, gains one/two/three Moxies with one/two/three-star cards if he defeats a target. His other basic incantation skill generates one/two Moxies with two/three-star level cards. His Moxie-generation ability helps him spam the Ultimate, which deals significant damage while granting a damage bonus to all allies.

Although he doesn’t enjoy Afflatus advantage like other Arcanists, this Spirit Afflatus can help you win battles quickly with his Ultimate spamming and Moxie-generating ability. Equipping him with Hopscotch or Brave New World Psychubes further increases A Knight's kit's damage, making him more helpful in battles.