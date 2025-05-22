AFK Journey 1.4.1 patch notes: Everything you need to know

Lilith Games has recently released the AFK Journey 1.4.1 patch notes, providing an overview of the upcoming changes and improvements. For instance, a few glitches and inconsistencies are scheduled to be fixed following the maintenance break. Additionally, the new Hypogean hero, Kulu the Blast Master, is set to debut.

The game is set to undergo maintenance on May 23, 2025, from 7:00 to 8:00 UTC. During this period, players will be unable to log in to AFK Journey. This article lists the complete AFK Journey 1.4.1 patch notes.

Complete AFK Journey 1.4.1 patch notes

Here are the complete AFK Journey 1.4.1 patch notes.

Major Updates

1. Adding a new Hypogean hero: Kulu, the Blast Master. You can acquire her through Stargaze Station and the Guild Store.

2. The Echoes of Dissent season will officially launch after the update for servers that have been active for at least 35 days. To unlock the season, you must reach Level 240 with your Hands of Resonance and complete New Journey. Once these conditions are met, a quest will become available in Holistone, guiding you to the season region and starting you on a new story!

3. Adding the Peaks of Time: Chains of Eternity on May 30, 00:00 UTC. If you missed the Chains of Eternity season, you'll be able to access it in this mode after completing The Last Leg quest, allowing you to collect plenty of map resources as you play through the season storyline. If you have participated in Chains of Eternity, your progress will carry over to Peaks of Time, so you can pick up right where you left off. Your previous Fish Collection progress will also carry over, and your Chains of Eternity Fishing Level will automatically be maxed to boost your Fish Collection progress.

4. The Echoes of Dissent season will be divided into 3 phases: Phase 1 lasts 37 days, Phase 2 lasts 35 days, and Phase 3 runs until the season ends. Season progression features and certain game modes will be updated accordingly:

Season Resonance Level

Each phase has its own Resonance Level cap.

Different items are required to upgrade your Resonance Level in each phase.

Season Equipment

Each phase has its own Equipment Level cap.

Different items are required to level up your Equipment in each phase.

Season AFK Stages

AFK Stages are divided into 3 phases, each with Normal and Infinite stages.

Each phase has a fixed number of Normal Stages. Clearing these stages unlocks the Infinite Stages.

Infinite Stages are independent between phases and close at the end of each phase, while Normal Stages can still be challenged.

Adding Season AFK phase rankings that track the total Normal and Infinite Stages cleared in each phase. Rankings are settled at the end of the phase, and rewards are sent via mail.

Adding first clearance rewards. The first player on a server to reach a specific AFK Stage unlocks a reward for all players on the server and receives extra rewards personally.

Adding limited-time quests for each phase, with rewards granted upon completion.

Season Legend Trial

The floors of the Season Legend Trial will unlock progressively throughout the new season.

Season Dream Realm

The Baseline Level rule and boss strength across different difficulty levels in the Season Dream Realm have been adjusted to align with the adjustments in the Season Resonance Level. Please check the mode in-game for more details.

Season Handbook

Adding phase quests to the Season Handbook. You can complete them to earn rewards.

5. Updating seasonal progression features, including Season Resonance Level, Season Equipment, Season Artifacts, and Season Faction Talents. Progression features from the Chains of Eternity season will no longer be available.

6. Introducing the Echoes of Dissent Dream Realm mode, with the following bosses removed: Lone Gaze, Snow Stomper, and Orson. And new bosses have been added: Nocturne Judicator, Sigmund, and Necrodrakon.

7. Adding Level 2 Enhance Force for Scarlita and Hodgkin. Materials needed for upgrading Enhance Force can be obtained for free from the Season Handbook.

8. Adding Soul Sigils for Lorsan, Valka, and Callan to the Season Store.

AFK Journey 1.4.1 patch notes: Experience Improvements

Adding a new Arena map to replace Arena VI - Special. Adding the new Battle Drills battlefield: Verdshroom Grove. Adding 3 new Primal Lords. Starting on the 14th day of the season in your District, you can challenge the first boss, Blightshroom, by reaching specific areas and earn valuable rewards. Adding themed headwear for the following heroes: Talene, Scarlita, Phraesto, Mirael, Eironn, Odie, Smokey & Meerky, Brutus, and Shakir. Adjusting Dura's Trials with more Dura's Blessings and 2 new Magic Charm tiers. Improving the Guild activity broadcast feature for more accurate push notifications. Removing the victory screen in team story battles after the first team wins. Fixing an issue where Hair - Frostheart Veil would not display correctly in certain scenes. Fixing issues with untranslated text and improving the phrasing of some in-game descriptions. The related game mechanics remain unchanged.

Combat Mechanics

The following changes will be applied when the update goes live:

1. Walker - Wildland Outlaw

Fixing an issue where Walker's Aerial Thunder failed to apply the Shatter Armor effect granted by Kruger's Devastating Axe skill.

2. Shakir - Furious Howl

In certain battles (e.g., some Boss fights in the Dream Realm), upgrading Shakir's exclusive skill from Level 3 to Level 4 could cause his Ultimate's new mechanics to affect his positioning and skill casting order, bringing unwanted impact to the battle outcome. To resolve this, the developers have adjusted how his exclusive skill, All-Conquering, works. A new Level 4 upgrade effect has been added, while the previous Level 4 effect is now part of the base version of the skill. You can check the exact changes in the game.

3. Cryonaia - Arctic Revenant

Fixing an issue where her skill, Icicle Tempest, sometimes failed to properly deal damage to summoned enemies.

Fixing an issue where her Enhance Force skill occasionally failed to create ice sculptures correctly.

4. Natsu - Fire Dragon Slayer Mage

Fixing a rare issue where his Ultimate, Lightning Fire Dragon's Roar / Fire Dragon King's Roar, would not automatically cast when he overlaps with an enemy on the same tile.

5. Niru - Soul Collector

Fixing an issue where his Ultimate, Soul Shepherd, would not work properly on untargetable allies.

Honor Duel Adjustments

1. Hero List Updates

Adding the following heroes: Cyran, Lenya, Faramor, Gerda, and Shemira.

Removing the following heroes: Cassadee, Parisa, Florabelle, Antandra, and Cecia.

2. Balance adjustments for heroes

Shemira: No modifier → Damage dealt reduced by 10%.

