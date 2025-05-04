AFK Journey and Fairy Tail crossover event: Everything you need to know

Farlight Games launched the much-awaited AFK Journey and the much-awaited AFK Journey and Fairy Tail crossover event on May 1, 2025. The collab event, Fairy Sonata, will be available until May 27, 2025, and offers an original storyline and tons of rewards. It has also brought two new playable characters from the anime as a part of the collaboration — namely, Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, mages from the Fairy Tail guild.

Read further for complete details about the latest AFK Journey crossover.

Everything you need to know about the AFK Journey and Fairy Tail crossover event

1) A new original story, Fairy Sonata

The developers have created an original storyline for the latest AFK Journey and Fairy Tail crossover event. It begins with Lucy, who accidentally ends up on the outskirts of Holistone following an accident that occurs during her magic practice. Natsu, who follows her through a mysterious portal, learns that Lucy has lost Aquarius. During their search, they meet Valen and Cassadee, and the latter leads them to Merlin.

After that, these characters from different worlds form a party and go on thrilling adventures. Players can see the world filled with magic, danger, and friendship unfold through the characters’ adventures.

2) New playable characters

As mentioned, the new playable characters of the AFK Journey and Fairy Tail crossover event are Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia. They both belong to the Dimensional faction in the title. Here is a brief overview of each:

Natsu Dragneel

Natsu Dragneel is an S-level hero from the Warrior class. He can choose to enter either the Lightning Fire Dragon mode or the Fire Dragon King mode with his Ultimate Skill. The former mode excels at damaging and debuffing enemies, while the latter inflicts increased damage.

Natsu can reduce the enemy’s haste, stun them, and knock them down. He can also buff his attack, defense, critical rate, critical damage, and haste. His exclusive skill allows him to reduce the enemies’ HP until he inflicts any debuff on them. His Enhance Force lets him burn enemies, dealing damage over time when he chips away at the enemy’s health without using normal attacks.

Lucy Heartfilia

Lucy Heartfilia is an A-level hero from the Mage class. She can summon Aquarius, a Celestial Spirit, during battles, but the spirit borrows a certain percentage of her stats while on the battlefield. Lucy can stun enemies, knock them into the air, and increase haste. Her attack speed increases when she reaches full energy while Aquarius is on the battlefield.

Lucy’s Exclusive Skill can summon a water barrier that blocks the damage for the weakest ally. Moreover, she can take Aquarius' form with her Ultimate Skill, which can extend her attack range.

Players can get them from their time-limited banner, which requires a special currency, Fairy Tail Dimensional Invite. They can also use 300 Diamonds to summon once instead of the currency.

3) Rewards from the crossover event

Players can get various rewards from the AFK Journey and Fairy Tail crossover event. The crossover event features a Fabled Adventure battle mode, Quests, and Astral Travelers missions. One can get 30 free event recruits by participating in the event.

Players can get Essence, Omni-Acorns, Diamonds, and more by completing the event's Quests, story stages, missions, and battle mode. During the AFK Journey and Fairy Tail crossover event, they can also obtain exclusive Temporal Essence for Lucy to upgrade her to Mythic+. However, one must collect enough Soul Sigils to get the Temporal Essence.

