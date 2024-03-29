AFK Journey tier list: Best characters ranked (March 2024)

This AFK Journey tier list ranks all characters available at launch in Farlight's latest mobile title. Released on March 27, 2024, AFK Journey is a spiritual successor to AFK Arena, featuring a brand new story set in an ethereal fantasy world. You have over 40 characters that can be obtained from the in-game gacha system. Each has a unique set of upgradable abilities, skills, and passives.

The characters come in two rarities: A-level and S-level. They can be ascended to various tiers, from the lowest Elite, Elite+, Epic, Epic+, Legendary, Legendary, Mythic, Mythic+, Supreme, and Supreme+, to the highest Paragon.

This article classifies all characters into a complete AFK Journey tier list, helping players create the most robust team in the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

AFK Journey tier list: Make a robust team with the best characters

AFK Journey characters belong to one of these factions: Maulers, Lightbearers, Wilders, Graveborn, Celestial, and Hypogean. They play an essential role in team comp. Deploying more than two units from the same faction buffs the HP and Attack stats of the overall team.

Note that the units of the Celestial and Hypogean factions are considered from any faction while determining faction buffs. For instance, if you deploy two heroes from Celestial or Hypogean and three from Lightbearers, the faction buff equivalent to five characters will trigger.

AFK Journey characters have one of these roles: Mage, Marksman, Rogue, Support, Tank, and Warrior, which determines their play style. You can form a team of five characters, mix and match them for faction buffs, and engage in these game modes: Story, Dream Realm, and PvP.

Considering the above, this AFK Journey tier list divides all characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers with their respective roles. Like other RPG gachas’ tier lists, SS tier characters are great in any game mode, and those in the C tier are weaker in the current meta.

SS-tier

Vala ranks in SS-tier of this AFK Journey tier list. (Image via Lilith Games)

The most robust units in the current meta exist in the SS tier of this AFK Journey tier list. They overpower every other unit and can conveniently clear all content.

Vala: Rogue

Thoran: Tank

Rowan: Support

Reinier: Support

Hewynn: Support

Cecia: Marksman

Smokey & Meerky: Support

Odie: Marksman

S-tier

Viperian ranks in the S-tier in this AFK Journey tier list. (Image via Lilith Games)

S-tier units are less potent than the SS-tier but offer more utility. They make up one of the most formidable units in the current meta, able to obliterate any enemies in early and mid-game content.

Viperian: Mage

Lyca: Marksman

Korin: Warrior

Granny Dahnie: Tank

Bryon: Marksman

Brutus: Warrior

Temesia: Tank

Silvina: Rogue

Shakir: Rogue

Scarlita: Warrior

A-tier

Valen in AFK Journey. (Image via Lilith Games)

The characters in A-tier are strong but have a few flaws that make them incompatible in certain situations. They excel at early games but fall short in mid and late-game content.

Valen: Warrior

Walker: Rogue

Rhys: Marksman

Marilee: Marksman

Lucius: Tank

Koko: Support

Igor: Warrior

Dionel: Marksman

Antandra: Tank

B-tier

Niru in AFK Journey. (Image via Lilith Games)

B-tier units in this AFK Journey tier are listed as below average. They require plenty of investment to be a valuable asset to your team.

Parisa: Mage

Mirael: Mage

Niru: Support

Kafra: Warrior

Berial: Rogue

Seth: Rogue

Damian: Support

Cassadee: Mage

Arden: Mage

Eironn: Rogue

Carolina: Mage

C-tier

Fay in AFK Journey. (Image via Lilith Games)

Characters from the C tier are weakest in the current meta. It’s better to avoid investing in them after you’ve obtained SS, S, or A-tier units. Essentially, get the units ranking at higher tiers in this list and quickly dispose of them.

Salazer: Rogue

Lumont: Tank

Kruger: Warrior

Atlanta: Marksman

Satrana: Mage

Fay: Support

Note that the tier list only provides a general idea of the current meta’s power. You can try out every unit and create a team you feel comfortable with for best results.

That concludes our AFK Journey tier list for March 2024. Follow Sportskeeda for more tier lists of such gacha games:

