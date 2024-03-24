Solo Leveling: Arise tier list: Best Hunters ranked (March, 2024)

Our Solo Leveling: Arise tier list ranks all available Hunters in Netmarble’s upcoming action RPG game. Netmarble recently launched the early access version of Solo Leveling: Arise in Canada and Thailand and will release it globally in April 2024. The game features the story and characters from the Solo Leveling anime and has released the first original character, Emma Laurent.

As of writing, the title features over 20 Hunters you can summon from the in-game gacha using Draw Tickets. Each Hunter has a unique playstyle and can equip various weapons, which you also summon from the banners.

Below is a Solo Leveling: Arise tier list ranking all Hunters for March 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Solo Leveling: Arise tier list: Choose the best Hunters to hunt Monsters (March 2024)

Select the most robust unit to invest in with this Solo Leveling: Arise tier list.

In Solo Leveling: Arise, you play the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, and progress through the main story as he becomes more robust. You bring other Hunters to support Sung Jinwoo but only control the protagonist during fights.

In some game modes like Encore Missions and Gates, you assemble a squad of non-player Hunters and engage in combat. You can equip them with weapons and artifacts that boost their base stats and provide various buffs and debuffs.

Hunters are categorized into different classes: Mage, Tanker, Fighter, Assassin, Ranger, and Healer, which define their play style, with each character having unique skills and abilities.

The Hunters come in varying rarity, from the lowest R (Rare) to the highest Super Super Rare (SSR). This article lists all non-player Hunters according to their utility in various tiers: SS, S, A, and B. Like other gacha games' tier lists, the SS tier includes robust units worth investment. On the contrary, B-tier Hunters are relatively weaker, and it’s best to avoid investing your resources in them.

It’s worth noting that the tier list is based on the early access gameplay, which will change after the global release and every future update. This Solo Leveling: Arise tier list will help you identify the best Hunters to invest in for a strong start and quick content clearance.

Keeping that in mind, below is the Solo Leveling: Arise tier list for March 2024.

SS-tier

Choi Jong-In in Solo Leveling: Arise.

The most robust Hunters in the current meta are in the SS-tier. You will find most SSR rarity characters in this tier. They are hard to get, but once you get them, upgrade their level whenever possible to clear the content quickly.

Choi Jong-In

Lim Tae-Gyu

Woo Jinchul

Emma Laurent

Baek Yoonho

Seo Jiwoo

Song Chiyul

S-tier

Lee Bora in Solo Leveling Arise.

The second-best Hunters are in the S category of the Solo Leveling: Arise tier list. They are more robust than every other unit but weaker than the SS-tier ones. Upgrade them at every opportunity and practice their play style to kill the monsters conveniently.

Lee Bora

Han Song-Yi

Min Byung-Gu

Kang Taeshik

Kim Chul

Kim Sangshik

A-tier

Hwang Dongsoo in Solo Leveling: Arise.

The A-tier in this Solo Leveling: Arise tier list consists of average Hunters in the current meta. They require plenty of resources to become useful as SS or S-tier hunters. You can use and upgrade them until you have characters that rank at SS or S-tier.

Hwang Dongsoo

Yoo Jinho

Nam Chae-Young

Jo Kyuhwan

Park Heejin

Anna Ruiz

B-tier

Lee Johee in Solo Leveling: Arise.

The Hunters in the B category of this Solo Leveling: Arise tier list is the weakest in the current meta. It’s best to avoid investing in them after you’ve surpassed the early-game content. You must dispose of them sooner and obtain the SS, S, or A-tier characters.

Lee Joohee

Hwang Dongsuk

Park Beom-Shik

