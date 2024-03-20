How to pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise

Game developer and publisher, Netmarble, has given the community a chance to pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise. The official Twitter post announcing the opening of Solo Leveling: Arise’s global pre-registration announced some amazing rewards for players who complete the process.

This article will give you a step-by-step guide to help you pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise, rewards for completing the process, and more.

Solo Leveling: Arise pre-registration guide

The official X post on March 20, 2024, announcing the opening of the global pre-registration for the game, arrived a day after its official trailer launch.

You can pre-register for the game from the official website, or you can directly visit the official digital storefronts (i.e., Google Play Store, App Store) for your device. You can also set up a PC installation while trying to pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise.

Here is how to pre-register from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the title's official website.

Visit the title's official website. Step 2 : Click on the Pre-registration button at the upper-right corner.

: Click on the Pre-registration button at the upper-right corner. Step 3 : Enter your email.

: Enter your email. Step 4 : Select a market from the options provided (i.e., Windows, Google Play or App Store).

: Select a market from the options provided (i.e., Windows, Google Play or App Store). Step 5: Click on the checkbox and accept the Terms and Conditions.

Once you have followed all these steps, the pre-registration for Solo Leveling: Arise will be completed.

Pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise for some amazing rewards

Here are the rewards promised by the developer (Image via Netmarble)

Developer Netmarble has announced that you can get a Legendary artifact set and an Epic costume if you pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise.

You also stand a chance to earn a Sung Jinwoo Chic Black Suit Costume, two Mana Power Crystals for each attribute, and 100,000 Gold as rewards.

Do note that all these rewards will be rolled out after the game’s official launch to players who pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise now. However, the rewards may be distributed on different days depending on the region.

These rewards will be provided once for every account, and you cannot receive them more than once. You should remember to claim the rewards within 30 days of being distributed.

