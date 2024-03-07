Developer Vic Game Studio has presented the players a chance to get a free SSR Swimsuit Vanessa in Black Clover M Season 5. A new Tropical Retreat event will launch after the server opens for the new season on March 7, 2024, in which you must complete all the missions to get your hands on the free Swimsuit Vanessa in Black Clover Mobile.

The community is immensely excited about the Tropical Retreat event since the developer announced its launch on their official X page on March 6, 2024. Everything you need to know about the time-limited event and how to get the free SSR Swimsuit Vanessa in Black Clover M Season 5 is mentioned below.

Get free SSR Swimsuit Vanessa in Black Clover M Season 5

While there is a lack of information regarding the Tropical Retreat event, from what we can gather from the official X post, there will be different missions for you to complete to grab the free SSR Swimsuit Vanessa in Black Clover M Season 5.

As per the official post, there are five different basic training missions. Then, there are two other segments in the Tropical Retreat event, named Normal and Challenge, details about which remain undisclosed in the post.

However, from what we have seen in past Tropical Retreat events, there are five Basic Training, Normal, and Challenge missions. Once you complete all these 15 missions in Black Clover Mobile Season 5, you will receive the SSR Swimsuit Vanessa and her designated LR page for free.

Tropical Retreat Event and its schedule

One of the previous Tropical Retreat events gifted free Swimsuit Asta to players. (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The Tropical Retreat event is a recurring one in different Black Clover Mobile seasons. Previously, it gifted free SSR Swimsuit Asta to the players for completing the event. As per the recent Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes, the developer has reintroduced the event with some optimizations.

The event kicked off on March 7, 2024, and will last until March 28, 2024. So, there is plenty of time for players to complete the event and grab the free SSR Swimsuit Vanessa in Black Clover M Season 5.

However, the fifth season of the global version is filled with a lot of amazing events, which also offer some exciting rewards. Therefore, you should try to complete all the events as soon as possible to get the most out of them.

