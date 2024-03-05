Black Clover M Season 5 release date, countdown, maintenance schedule, and more

The official website has already announced the Black Clover M Season 5 release date and patch notes for the upcoming season. As per their official Season 5 Version Overview post on the official X page, the new season will bring <Ceremony> Magna and Charlotte this season. However, as the ceremony unfolds, the community is immensely excited about other upcoming content.

This article brings you all the crucial details you need to know about Black Clover M Season 5.

Black Clover M Season 5 release date and maintenance break

The Black Clover Mobile Season 5 will arrive on March 7, 2024, and last until April 2, 2024. The current season will continue until March 6, 2024, 11:59 PM EST (UTC +5hrs), followed by a maintenance break on March 7, 2024, at 12:00 AM. The new season will drop as soon as the maintenance break ends at 6:00 AM.

The developer announced 320 Black Crystals as a reward for the players for the inconvenience caused during this maintenance break.

Black Clover M Season 5 countdown till launch

You can keep track of the upcoming update release with the global countdown. The Countdown will end on March 7, 2024, at 6:00 AM EST (UTC +5hrs) as soon as the maintenance break concludes.

The official website states that the start time is subject to change (Image via Vic Game Studio)

However, the official website states that the maintenance end time is subject to change. Therefore, please stay tuned for the official update.

Black Clover M Season 5 trailer launch, rewards, and more

Developer Vic Game Studio dropped the Black Clover Mobile Season 5 trailer from their official X page on March 4, 2024. As per the trailer, the new season is bringing plenty of events, like the time-limited Tropical Retreat, Raid, Broom Race Event, and Bingo Event.

You will get a chance to get Swimsuit Vanessa, an LR page of your choice, and more from the Tropical Retreat event. You can learn more about all these events from the Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes. You will also get a chance to grab the <Ceremony> Magna and <Ceremony> Charlotte this season.

Furthermore, the developer is currently running an event on their X page where 80 lucky winners will get a chance to earn 10 Summon Tickets. All you need to do is follow the official social media accounts and share and retweet the posts with a comment “#BlackCloverM” or “#BCMS5Trailer”. This event will continue until March 8, 2024, at 1:29 PM EST (UTC +5hrs).

