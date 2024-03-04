One Punch Man World codes (March 2024)

One Punch Man World codes are crucial for the community as they help them grab free rewards. Developer Crunchyroll Games is constantly releasing banners of popular characters from anime/manga. Thus, active codes become a crucial asset for free-to-play gamers to farm World Silver, helping them pull their favorite heroes from these banners.

However, One Punch Man World codes are scarce, making it hard for players to find the redeemable ones. This article brings you the currently active codes in OPM World and the guide to redeeming them.

One Punch Man World codes for March 2024

Puri puri prisoner and team in a battle (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

Some OPM World codes were recently released, followed by the launch of Atomic Samurai and his Impression Arms in the game. Some of them are limited to players from a specific region, while others are available to all.

Before jumping into the list, note that One Punch Man World codes are only available for a limited time. So, act fast to redeem them before they expire. That said, here are all the One Punch Man World codes for March 2024.

AnimeAwards24

OPMWFanfest24

OPMW2024 (SEA server only)

OPMW666

OPMWSEA (SEA server only)

PLAYOPMWPC (PC gamers only)

How to redeem One Punch World codes?

Paste your code here to redeem rewards (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

The developer has kept the OPM World code redeeming process pretty straightforward compared to other Gacha games. Here's a step-by-step guide on redeeming the currently active One Punch Man World codes for March 2024.

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Press the “Smartphone” icon on the top left corner.

Press the “Smartphone” icon on the top left corner. Step 3: Click on the “Settings” icon.

Click on the “Settings” icon. Step 4: Now, tap on the “Gift Code” option in the top right corner.

Now, tap on the “Gift Code” option in the top right corner. Step 5: Copy the active code from the list and paste it on the newly appeared textbox.

Copy the active code from the list and paste it on the newly appeared textbox. Step 6: Click on the “Confirm” button.

You will easily get your free rewards from the code, given that the code is still active. Try to grab crucial Impression Arms or heroes from different banners with your free rewards, and get the perfect build for heroes like Saitama Dreamworld, Terrible Tornado Tatsumaki, and more.

Here are some expired One Punch Man World codes for you

Crunchyroll Games has released plenty of codes in the last month since the title’s launch on January 31, 2024. Here are some of the expired ones.

OPMW888

OPMWOB

OPMWHERO

OPMWBOOM

One Punch Man World is a 3D action RPG gacha title that has created a buzz in the gacha gaming community since its launch. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related updates.

