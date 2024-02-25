One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai complete hero analysis

One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai launch has created a buzz within the community. Atomic Samurai, aka Kamikaze, was among the most popular champions in the beta testing period. The technical champion's impressive movement speed seems to have drawn a lot of attention from the majority of the players.

They have been busy saving up a summons for the champion since the official X post on February 25, 2024. This article explores details about the beta testing period and tries to analyze the unit based on the available information.

One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai trailer launch

Expand Tweet

An official X post on February 25, 2024, announced the arrival of the SSR Rate-up character’s limited-time banner with a character trailer. While it is hard to gather a lot from the trailer, it is confirmed that One Punch Man Atomic Samurai will be a melee character.

The champion will arrive soon in the game with a time-limited banner, which will also include his SSR Impression Arm. It will be crucial while building the melee character for the best performance output.

A few things to know about One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai

Atomic Samurai will arrive in One Punch Man World soon (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

The One Punch Man Atomic Samurai launch raised a few questions in players’ minds. Let's look at a few things to know about Kamikaze before pulling for him during the limited-time banner.

Firstly, One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai is a melee character. He has a good range compared to other melee characters, but his sword cannot damage faraway enemies.

The new unit is fast, but only when you are attacking or dodging an attack. Otherwise, his overall movement speed is very slow, which could frustrate some players. Besides, Atomic Samurai does not have a counter-block mechanism. So, you either have to dodge the enemy attacks or power up to deal more damage.

One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai makes a quadrilateral and performs a special attack to deal more damage (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

In One Punch Man World, Atomic Samurai leaves a mark on the enemy with his attacks. The quadrilateral mark, once completed, resembles an eye and helps him perform a special attack that deals a lot of damage.

Kamikaze’s ultimate, A Thousand Slashes, cuts everything in pieces and blows up. It had an amazing animation in the beta version. Also, note that he will only be available in the time-limited banner and will not be added to the standard banner’s list after the banner’s expiration, like Saitama Dream World.

Overall, One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai is one of the best technical melee characters. The champion is perfect for those who enjoy close-range combat and want to time their dodges with fast attack speed to achieve that.

Follow Sportskeeda for more One Punch Man World updates:

One Punch Man World Terrible Tornado build || One Punch Man World hero skill analysis || Terrible Tornado limited-time banner || How to get free SSR Heroes in One Punch Man World || One Punch Man World Gacha explained