Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile: Gear set, best upgrades, and more

The community has been looking for the best Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile since the champion’s arrival on the global servers. While the SSR character enters the game as a Defender, his unique passive can turn him into a DPS. Thus, it can get confusing for the players whether to focus on a defense or a DPS build.

This article tries to provide an overall guide for the champion’s best skills to upgrade, gear set, and other aspects.

Best skills to upgrade for Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile

You must remember the unique nature of Black Asta’s skills, depending on whether [Anti-Magic] is active.

When [Anti-Magic] is active, Skill 1 grants a [SP +8] buff. However, it inflicts [HP Recovery Immunity] on an enemy for two turn(s) when [Anti-Magic] is not applied to self. While his first skill is insane for damage when [Anti-Magic] is applied, you can use it when using the champion as a Defender to recover HP in allies.

Asta's second skill helps allies with the [Increased DEF Lv. 3] buff for two turn(s) when [Anti-Magic] is not applied. However, when applied, Black Asta attacks an enemy, inflicting [Barrier Removal] on it. It also Grants [Total Defense] buff for two turn(s). [Increased DEF Lv. 3] increases DEF by 175%, which will increase further as you upgrade the skill to Lv. 5. Since Black Asta is a Defender, it is better to upgrade his second skill first to have a top-tier tank in your team.

The Special Skill of this champion is a single target, as it [Taunt] an enemy for two turn(s). However, if the [Anti-Magic] is present on the self, it attacks after inflicting [Barrier Removal] on an enemy. Finally, his Combined Attack inflicts a [Stun] status ailment on an enemy for one turn(s).

So, if you are looking for the best priority list for skill upgrading in the Black Asta builds in Black Clover Mobile, you should first upgrade the second skill, then the ultimate, followed by the first skill. Finally, if you want to use the combo, you can upgrade the Combined Attack.

The best Skill Page for Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile

There are quite a few Skill Pages you can opt for when playing with Black Asta on your team.

The Power of the Unknown is a designated skill page for Black Asta. However, it can grant all allies an [Increased DEF Lv. 3] for two turn(s) when [Anti-Magic] is not applied to themselves. It also grants [Total Defense] buff to all allies for two turn(s).

It grants 13% [Increased DMG Dealt] per 1,500 DEF through his passive skill when [Anti-Magic] is applied to himself. This will add up to 15% [Increased DMG Dealt] per 1500 DEF of his passive skill without the Skill Page, making him a formidable ally.

However, you also need to save pulls for the Mereoleona release on the global server, so there are other options for Skill Pages you can explore while trying the best Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile.

You can use skillpages like Moonlight Sonata that apply immense [Increased DEF] and [Increased Healing] buff. Then there is the Survival of the Fittest Skill Page that applies [Fertility]. Or you can also use the Persevering Resolution that can help you with [Reduced DMG taken].

Gear set for the best Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile

A quality Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile should have two sets of Defense and two sets of Speed, and then you can chip in a few sets of Attack, or you can add two more Defenses. As mentioned, the Black Asta champion will thrive on Defenses.

For the Sub Stats, you can add Defense first. Then add Attack Percent, but make sure you go for them instead of adding only Attacks. Finally, add some Crits and Crit Resistance for better results.

The Talent Tree composition for the best Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile

When you are done with the gear sets and have upgraded the skills perfectly, it is time to enhance the champion’s powers even further.

You can use the Increased ATK and Sharp Mind for the Attack Talents that will help you increase your attacks by 7% and [DMG Dealt] by +5%.

For the Defense Talents, you can use Increased DEF to increase [DEF] by 20% and Iron Will to grant you a [Debuff Immunity] for one turn(s) if HP is equal to or lower than 35%.

You can use Increased ACC and PEN for an extra 5% ACC and PEN and Resolution for [Debuff Immunity] for one turn(s) upon resisting damage. These two from the Support Talents part can help you boost your hero’s powers further.

The best teams for Black Asta

The best teams for Black Asta can be a combination of Black Asta as a tank, Noelle and Julius for some huge damage to the enemy, and finally, William for speed. Since Asta is not very good in terms of mobility and speed, and you have to wait till his health comes below 40% to turn him into a DPS character, this team can be a perfect combination of heroes for the best results.

Another combination you can use is Fuegoleon, Charmy, and Yuno, along with Black Asta. Here, you can use Yuno's skills for silence, Charmy's and Fuegoleon’s skills for immortality and damage, and then Asta will act as the perfect tank for this team.

There are some other combinations you can try. However, these two are considered the best teams for PvE and PvP games in the global server.

The Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile becomes extremely crucial as the new SSR hero is incredibly powerful, and it gives you the chance to enhance your team combo before the upcoming fifth season in Black Clover M.

