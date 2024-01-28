Black Clover Mobile: Leak suggests upcoming Black Asta and other banner release dates (expected)

Reliable Black Clover Mobile leaker @bclovermobileEN's recent X posts have caused a huge stir in the title’s community. The anime/manga-inspired title has been releasing plenty of characters for the global servers. However, a lot of new and interesting Black Clover characters are also arriving on the JP/KR server of the title, as per @bclovermobileEN's tweet.

This article lists all the possible release dates for all the rumored upcoming banners that players are excited to see in Black Clover Mobile.

When will Black Asta, Mereoleona, and other champions arrive in Black Clover Mobile?

Developer Vic Game Studios always releases new heroes through banners on the JP/KR server months before they're launched on the global server. The sole purpose of this is to test the new champions before they arrive in front of a wider audience. With this in mind, here are the dates the rumored upcoming banners are expected to arrive:

Black Asta (global server)

Black Asta will soon arrive on the global server (Image via Vic Game Studios)

Asta is among the main protagonists of the popular anime and aspires to become the next Wizard King with his fellow mages from the Black Bulls. This special “Black Asta” form allows him to transform into a unique demonic entity coated in anti-magic and use intense this magic for a limited time.

Because of this, it is evident that this character will be immensely powerful and will probably be an SSR (super rare) banner. The Black Asta banner is rumored to arrive on the Black Clover Mobile global server on February 12, 2024.

Mereoleona (JP/KR server)

Mereoleona Vermillion is the elder sister of Fuegoleon Vermillion, who arrived recently in Season 3 on the Black Clover Mobile global server. The first daughter of House Vermillion, a royal family, the former is expected to be a powerful character in the anime.

The developer has teased fans with the Festive Mereoleona release date, which coincides with the new story chapter’s launch on the JP/KR Server on January 30, 2024. The @bclovermobileEN post also indicates the same date.

Halloween Noelle and Charmy (global server)

Halloween Noelle and Charmy will arrive soon in Black Clover M (Image via Vic Game Studios)

While the developer has yet to confirm anything, it is expected that Black Clover M Season 3 will continue until February 6, 2024. Thus, the community has reasons to believe that the fourth season will be released on the global server on the same date as some new champions.

As per the tweet, Halloween Noelle and Charmy will be introduced on the Black Clover Mobile global server on February 6, 2024. If it is to be believed, these two new characters could be arriving in the next season.

Gueldre and Vetto (global server)

Gueldre Poizot is among the supporting antagonists in Black Clover, the anime, while Vetto is a fighter who uses Beast Magic to defeat his enemies. Both characters are immensely popular among the fanbase. As per the tweet, they will share a banner that will be released on the global server on February 22, 2024.

Destiny Vanessa and Zora (JP/KR server)

Vanessa is also expected to arrive soon in Black Clover Mobile (Image via Vic Game Studios)

Vanessa Enoteca was born in the Witches’ Forest with immense potential to alter fate. Upon seeing her ability, the queen of the forest caged the young girl and forced her to improve her magic, making her among the most powerful characters in the anime.

On the other hand, Zora was a former bandit who joined the Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom. Known for her cynical and sarcastic persona, this unit can also be a valuable asset to your team upon her release.

These two characters are rumored to arrive on the JP/KR server on February 28, 2024.

S5 Charlotte and Magna (global server)

While global server players are already enjoying one variant of Charlotte that was launched in the Black Clover Mobile Season 3, the leak suggests another powerful version of this Clover Academy teacher may arrive with the launch of Season 5 (expected to release in March 2024).

Magna is unknown to gamers on the global server. However, her rise from a commoner born and raised near the Clover Kingdom's border to a member of the Black Bull Squad makes him one of the most adored characters in the anime.

Both characters' expected banner launch dates on the global server coincide with the rumored release date of Black Clover M Season 5's launch on March 6, 2024.

Apart from this, the leak also predicts the release date of the Black Clover M Season 9 Banner for the JP/KR server to be February 14, 2024.

Black Clover Mobile is among the highest-grossing games of 2023. The game developer is still adding new content frequently to the game to attract more players to the anime-inspired turn-based title.

You can follow Sportskeeda to learn about the current meta tier list in Black Clover M and stay ahead of the curve while selecting your teams.