Black Clover Mobile Season 4 possible release date, new characters, and more

Reliable leaker and data miner of the anime-inspired turn-based title has announced a possible release date for Black Clover Mobile Season 4, and the community is very excited about it. The third season of Clover Academy went live on the global server on January 18, 2024, with three new champions. However, many players were unhappy as they were waiting for Mereoleona and Charmy’s arrival on the global server.

This article will try to explore the possible release date for Black Clover Mobile Season 4 and your chances of getting the adored champions in the next season.

Note: This article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment.

When will Black Clover Mobile Season 4 release?

As the official X post from a reliable Black Clover M leaker (@bclovermobileEN) suggests, Season 3 will continue until February 6, 2024, 03:59 (UTC -5). So, the community is predicting February 6, 2024, as the launch of Black Clover Mobile Season 4 on the global server.

Do note that there are some Battle Pass updates for Season 3, and you need to claim your rewards from this season before February 9, 2024, 03:59 (UTC -5).

Which characters will arrive in Black Clover Mobile Season 4?

Charmy (left) and Noelle [Halloween] (right) may appear in Black Clover Mobile Season 4 (Image via Vic Game Studios)

The current Black Clover M season has brought some popular characters to the global server, like Charlotte and Jack. However, the community has been asking for Mereoleona under the official Character Glossary posts of all of them.

This article tries to predict the possible character launches in Black Clover Mobile Season 4. However, please note that these are based on leaks, and you should wait for an official post for confirmation.

Noelle [Halloween]

Noelle [Halloween] is an SSR rarity Debuffer from the Black Bulls Squad released in the JP/KR server on September 26, 2023. Here are her skills on the JP/KR server.

For Skill 1, she summons a waterfall that deals damage to an enemy. It inflicts [Extend Debuff Duration] by one turn(s) and [SP +1] on an enemy.

With her Skill 2, Noelle [Halloween] blows heart-shaped waterdrops at an enemy, inflicting [M. ATK Reduction Lv. 3] on an enemy for two turn(s), [Taunt] on an enemy for two turn(s), and [SP -1] on all enemies.

With the Special skill, this character summons a pumpkin-like giant waterdrop, dealing [SP -3] damage to her enemy, removing all [Buffs] from the enemy, and inflicting [Weapon Disarm Lv. 3] for two turn(s).

Charmy

Charmy is an SR rarity Healer from the Black Bulls Squad that first appeared in the JP/KR server on May 25, 2023. While she also has a Halloween variant like Noelle, who is an Attacker, chances are her Healer variant will appear in Black Clover Mobile Season 4.

Charmy summons a flock of wool for her first skill, dealing damage to the enemy while granting [HP Recovery] to the lowest HP ally. Her Skill 1 also has a 50% chance to perform an [Extra Attack] on the enemy, dealing 60% of ATK and MATK damage, and grants [HP Recovery] to allies upon performing an [Extra Attack].

With her Skill 2, Ccharmy Grants an ally 240% of their MATK as [HP Recover] and a 60% chance of granting an ally [SP +1].

Charmy uses her Special skill to inflict [Remove 1 Buff(s)] on an enemy, and it possesses a 50% chance to additionally inflict [Remove 1 Buff(s)] on an enemy.

While the latest news of a possible Black Clover Mobile Season 4 release date has caught the community's attention, many may still be disappointed with the lack of updates on the Mereoleona release. However, if the news of possible hero launches in the upcoming season is true, you may get a chance to increase your Noelle collection in the game.

