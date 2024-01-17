When will Charlotte be released in Black Clover Mobile? Release date and skills

Developer Vic Game Studios is introducing three new champions (namely Charlotte, Fuegoleon, and Jack) in the third season of Black Clover Mobile's global server. While the previous Character Glossary posts from the official X account have talked deeply about the skills of Fuegoleon and Jack, the majority of the community awaited Charlotte’s arrival.

Through a recent post on X, the developer shared the champion's skills in Black Clover Mobile Season 3. This article provides the official release date of Charlotte in Black Clover Mobile while attempting to analyze her skills.

Release date of Charlotte in Black Clover Mobile: What do we know?

Expand Tweet

Charlotte is a popular teacher at Clover Academy. This new support hero’s arrival was confirmed with an official Season 3 launch post back on January 12, 2024. Now, we have another official X post from January 16, 2024, confirming her release date and skills.

Charlotte will arrive along with Jack and Fuegoleon on January 18, 2024, as it marks the kick-off of Season 3 following scheduled server maintenance.

A complete analysis of Charlotte’s skills in Black Clover Mobile

Charlotte is a noblewoman from the house of Roselei. The popular support is a formidable Magic Knight and captain of the Blue Rose Knights. While the developer has readjusted her appearance and skills to match the needs of the global server, Charlotte will still be an SSR character in Black Clover Mobile.

While Fuegoleon is a Red Attacker and Jack a Green Attacker, Charlotte will be a Blue Support character in the title. Here is a complete skill analysis of the new champion in Black Clover M.

Skill 1: Rapid Thorns

The first skill is a unique one (Image via Vic Game Studios)

Charlotte has a unique skill with which she can grant [Counterattack] to the ally with the highest All ATK for one turn(s). While the anime/manga fandom mostly knows her for her limb-splitting Briar Spear, she will seemingly be less violent with her attacks in the game.

Skill 2: Preview and Review

For her second skill, Charlotte will grant all allies a 40% [Increased All ATK] buff for two turn(s). This will be immensely helpful when you have a top-tier Attacker by your side, as each turn is crucial in the anime-inspired turn-based gacha title.

Special skill: Clover Academy Instructor’s skills

The Special skill of the new champion (Image via Vic Game Studios)

Charlotte’s special skill makes her the best support currently available in the title. For this skill, she will grant all allies a 60% chance to [Counterattack] for one turn(s).

Note that Charlotte was first released on the JP/KR server on August 31, 2023, and underwent tests there before arriving on the global server with the launch of Black Clover Mobile Season 3. With all the skills mentioned in the official X post, she could be a great champion to counter Noelle.