When is Fuegoleon releasing in Black Clover Mobile? Possible date and skills

The arrival of Fuegoleon in Black Clover Mobile has been confirmed by an X post on the game’s official account. The community has remained enthusiastic since the developer revealed that a new season would be launching on the game's global server. Players were eager to know about the latest champions coming to the game with the launch of season 3 in Black Clover M.

A storm of fiery passion will soon be entering the Clover Academy with the promised launch of the new champion in Black Clover M. This article explores a possible release date for the new champion and his skills.

Possible release date for Fuegoleon in Black Clover Mobile

The developer confirmed the launch of Fuegoleon, the red-haired attacker, with an official Character Glossary post on X on January 14, 2024. While the post from the official account (@bclover_mobileg) does not confirm a release date for the champion in Black Clover Mobile, Fuegoleon is expected to appear with the third season’s release on the global server.

Therefore, the champion could arrive on the global server on January 17, 2024, along with the other champions (namely Charlotte and Jack the Ripper).

Note that these heroes were released on the title's JP/KR server before its official global server release. To clarify any confusion, this character has existed on the JP/KR servers of the game since August 31, 2023.

A complete skill analysis of Fuegoleon in Black Clover Mobile

The oldest son of the House Vermillion was taught by Theresa Rapual in the popular manga/anime series that inspired the game. Fuegoleon in Black Clover Mobile has made the community hopeful of Mereoleona’s arrival on the global server, given the unbreakable bond between the brother and sister.

Here is a complete skill analysis of the red-haired attacker.

Skill 1: Blazing Passion

The first skill inflicts burn damage (Image via Vic Game Studios)

Blazing Passion, Fuegoleon's first skill in Black Clover Mobile, inflicts [Burn] on an enemy, dealing constant damage for two turn(s). The image posted with the official Character Glossary tweet gives the impression that this skill can take on multiple enemies.

Skill 2: Zealous Instruction

The second skill of the new champion in Black Clover Mobile will inflict [Burn] on the enemies, dealing continuous damage for two turn(s). The Zealous Instruction skill makes enemies tremble, as it also attacks after removing an enemy’s [Barrier] if they are taking constant [Burn] damage.

Special skill: Lion Kings’ Teaching Philosophy

The special skill of the new champion is also special (Image via Vic Game Studios)

The champion's special skill is based on the instances of continuous [Burn] damage an enemy is afflicted with after inflicting a [Increased Damage Taken] debuff on itself. It also removes [Burn] from an enemy and attacks after removing an enemy’s [Barrier].

The skill analysis makes it evident that Fuegoleon in Black Clover Mobile is built around removing barriers, making him a perfect counter to Rades and Swimsuit Noelle, two of the most formidable champions in the game's current meta tier list.