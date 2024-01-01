Black Clover M: Mereoleona confirmed release date, skill analysis, and more

Black Clover M is all set to bring another popular character from the manga/anime to the game. After the Julius Celebration event on Black Clover Mobile's global server, players on the JP/KR server are excited about Mereoleona’s arrival in the title. While the official X (formerly Twitter) account has yet to post anything about it, the developer's notes have teased fans.

This article talks about the Festive Mereoleona release date, and the champion’s skill analysis, and other possible launches for the Black Clover Mobile JP/KR server.

Black Clover M confirms Festive Mereoleona release date

The latest developer notes teased the community with Festive Mereoleona’s release date coinciding with the new story chapter's launch. If this is to be believed, the January 30, 2024, update on the Black Clover M JP/KR server will mark the exclusive character's arrival with a possible solo featured banner in Black Clover M Season 8.

Here is a complete skill analysis of the champion. However, do note that these skills are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Skill 1: Calidos Strike

Mereoleona throws a flaming punch at the enemy

Inflicts [Burn] on an enemy, dealing constant damage for

She also applies [Taunt] if the enemy suffers constant damage

Skill 2: Calidos Brachium, Barrage

Leaps into the air and throws a barrage of punches downward, inflicting damage.

She attacks after removing the {Barrier} of the specified enemy.

Mereoleona inflicts [Burn] on her enemies while dealing constant damage.

Special: Calidos Iron Fist

She strikes an enemy with vast power dealing damage.

Upon attacking an enemy already suffering from [Burn] damage, she inflicts a [Stun] status ailment.

For every instance of constant [Burn] damage an enemy is getting, Mereoleona attacks that enemy for [Increased DMG Dealt] buff.

She attacks after removing [Immortality] from an enemy.

Attacks after applying the [Immortality Immunity] effect to the enemy.

Passive

[Mana Skin] effect applied when SP is X or more.

Awakening Passive

If you have [Mana Skin] effect, it will apply [Continuous Damage Block].

Once it is, it inflicts continuous [Burn] damage to all enemies.

Partner Skill

Inflicts [Burn] on enemy dealing constant damage.

Which are the other upcoming units on the Black Clover M JP/KR Server?

Expand Tweet

Black Clover Mobile JP/KR server keeps bringing exciting updates for the players. A reliable fan account on X (@bclovermobileEN) has suggested the possible arrival of new Seasonal Banners on February 12 and February 14.

Furthermore, new Zora and Destiny Vanessa’s arrivals on February 27 and February 29, respectively, are also confirmed, as suggested by the leaker.

Expand Tweet

You can check out other upcoming hero launches for Black Clover Mobile’s JP/KR server in this article.

Black Clover Mobile reached the $15 million revenue mark on the global server last December. Check out Sportskeeda’s other articles for more game-related guides, tier lists, and more.