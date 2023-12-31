Black Clover M: Leak suggests new Mereoleona and more hero launches on the JP/KR server

A reliable Black Clover M data miner has hinted at the arrival of Ceremony Yami, Luck, and Mereoleona in the title’s JP/KR server. The manga/anime-inspired turn-based title has seen immense success since its launch. As part of their New Year's celebration, the developer has been sending gifts to the community, and these hero launches are the latest additions to that list.

@bclovermobileEN, a reliable leaker, has posted the current Kit information for the upcoming Units, generating excitement among players. While this article mentions the current Kit information, stick to the end to find out today’s codes from the 12-Day Christmas Giveaway event as well.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

When will Mereoleona and other Units arrive in Black Clover M?

Per the X post, Ceremony Yami and Ceremony Luck will arrive in the JP/KR server on January 11, 2024, and Mereoleona will arrive on January 30, 2024. Below is the current information about their Kits. Do note that these dates and their Kit information are subject to change.

Ceremony Yami – Green DPS

Extra Attack Skill 1 is expected to inflict vast damage over time

The hero has an AOE skill that can remove counterattacks and even stun enemies if requirements are matched

He will also save himself inside a barrier with his passive and ultimate skill

Ceremony Luck – Blue DPS

Shock D.O.T Applicator

Counter Support (Application and Extension)

Barrier removal unit

Can get different buffs and is reliant on counterattack

Limited Mereoleona

The post is not about the DPS of this Unit. Here is a brief description of her Kit.

She will have an AOE burn applicator

Has a guaranteed taunt applicator

Cancels Immortality

Has Mana Zone, which reduces the damage taken under some requirements

Mereoleona can cancel immortality

She will also deal extra damage based on the number of burns on the enemies.

What does the global server get from Black Clover M before the new year?

While the JP/KR server players are booming with excitement with this new hero launch, Black Clover M also has some amazing gifts for players in the global server.

Black Clover M announced a 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway on December 25, 2023, and kept rolling one code every day since then. Each code is valid for one day.

Today (December 31, 2023) is the seventh day of the event, and the code is BCM7SNOWMAN. Check out this article to learn about redeeming these Black Clover M codes.

Furthermore, the game is rolling out 2024 New Year Celebration rewards. This giveaway started on December 30, 2023 (00:00 Server Time) and will last until January 1, 2024 (23:59 Server Time). You can claim rewards like one Ticket, 300 Stamina, and ten 30% more gear drop food for logging in daily.

Black Clover M joined the holiday celebrations of the gaming world as one of the highest-grossing mobile games of 2023. Follow us for regular game-related updates, tier lists, and more.