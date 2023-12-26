Black Clover M: Julius Celebration Event, today’s code, and more

Julius arrived as Santa Claus for the Black Clover M community with the latest Julius Celebration Event. As per a fan account on X (@bclovermobileEN), the latest celebration event brings a free GSSR multi, some special login event rewards, and more. The turn-based title has also planned plenty of other rewards.

Vic Game Studios is rolling out many rewards in the final week of 2023. The developers are releasing a code every day under the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways to help you get some extra rewards as well. This article discusses the Julius Celebration Event in Black Clover M, today’s (December 26, 2023) code from the giveaway event, and more.

Julius Celebration Event in Black Clover M

Expand Tweet

Launched on December 25, 2023, the Julius Celebration Event will reward players with a 999 Times Reroll ticket that will allow them to do 10 pulls. During this time, players can reroll up to 999 and select any of the 10 pulls to save to get all the characters.

As per the X post from @bclovermobileEN, two other events (namely the 7-Day Login Event and Christmas Roulette) will be underway alongside the 999 Times Reroll event (aka Julius’s Gift) that will bring more rewards your way. All three occasions in the Julius Celebration Event will be live in the game from December 25, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Which character grab from Julius’s Gift event?

The 999 Reroll, a.k.a. Julius’s Gift event, will send some amazing characters your way. However, there are three champions you must try to get from this occasion.

While one of them is Julius, the latest inclusion in Black Clover M, the other two are Lotus and Mars. With their amazing skills and performances in the current meta, choosing any of these three will bolster your chances of winning.

The December 26, 2023, code for the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway event in Black Clover M

Expand Tweet

The 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways event began along with the Julius Celebration Event on December 25, 2023, and will treat you to special daily rewards. The code for the second day of the event (December 26, 2023) is BCM2COCOANIGHTS.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

Step 1: Launch the game and complete the tutorial and quest first.

Launch the game and complete the tutorial and quest first. Step 2: Now locate your avatar on the upper-left corner of the screen and tap on it to reveal a new menu.

Now locate your avatar on the upper-left corner of the screen and tap on it to reveal a new menu. Step 3: Locate your Avatar ID (AID) in the upper-left corner, just below the nickname, and copy the nickname.

Locate your Avatar ID (AID) in the upper-left corner, just below the nickname, and copy the nickname. Step 4: Move to the left-hand side of the screen and look for the speaker icon to open the news menu.

Move to the left-hand side of the screen and look for the speaker icon to open the news menu. Step 5: Click on the Coupon Redemption button.

Click on the Coupon Redemption button. Step 6: Click on the blue text (linked text) to enter the coupon redemption interface.

Click on the blue text (linked text) to enter the coupon redemption interface. Step 7: Enter all the required details in the input fields.

Enter all the required details in the input fields. Step 8: Click “Confirm” to redeem the code.

Black Clover M has made the community jubilant with several amazing rewards, new characters, and more. Follow Sportskeeda for all the related guides to stay up-to-date and increase your chances of winning.