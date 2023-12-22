Black Clover Mobile December 2023 free codes and how to redeem

Black Clover Mobile is overflowing with rewards accessible through redemption codes. These complimentary codes empower players to enhance their characters by offering a range of in-game resources. Since these codes are typically available for a limited time, players should seize this opportunity to obtain EXP potions, Black Crystals, and other in-game assets.

In this article, we provide the updated codes that are currently active in the game, along with a guide on how to redeem them.

All active codes and redemption guide in Black Clover Mobile

Free codes are given below:

Code 1: BCMGACHAGAMING

Redeem this code to receive a generous reward of 150 Black Crystals, giving you a boost in your magical adventures.

Code 2: GLOBALLAUNCHON1130

Unlock a jackpot of rewards with this code, including 100 Black Crystals, 77,777 Yul, and 7 EXP potions. Prepare to elevate your gameplay with this fantastic package.

How to redeem codes in Black Clover Mobile

1) Complete tutorial and quest

After successfully navigating through the tutorial and completing the "Go to the entrance exam venue" quest, you'll gain access to the redemption feature.

2) Locate your avatar

In the upper-left corner of the screen, find your avatar icon. Click on it to reveal a new menu.

3) Copy AID

Within the avatar menu, locate your AID (Account ID) in the upper left, below your nickname. Click the adjacent button to copy the AID to your clipboard.

4) Access the news menu

Shift your attention to the left side of the screen, where several icons are displayed in a column. Look for the speaker icon and interact to open the news menu.

5) Navigate to coupon redemption

In the news menu, find the column with various labeled buttons. Locate and click on the one that says "Coupon Redemption."

6) Click on the redemption link

You'll see a clickable link with blue text inside the Coupon Redemption menu. Click on it to access the code redemption interface.

7) Fill in input fields

You'll encounter several input fields. Paste the previously copied AID into the "Account ID (AID)" field. Manually enter or copy-paste one of the codes (e.g., BCMGACHAGAMING or GLOBALLAUNCHON1130) into the "Redeem Code" field.

8) Confirm redemption

Once the input fields are filled, click the "Confirm" button at the bottom of the redemption menu.

Redeeming the code in Black Clover Mobile is the need of the hour for F2P to progress without spending a penny. You can gain in-game valuables by carefully reading and following the steps mentioned in the article.

You can also read our article explaining how to progress as a F2P player in the Black Clover Mobile universe.