Black Clover Mobile guide: How to level up characters as a F2P player?

Black Clover Mobile introduces players to a captivating gaming experience, especially for those embracing the challenge as free-to-play (F2P) participants. In this dynamic universe, the quest for efficient character progression, affinity enhancement, and resource accumulation becomes paramount.

As players immerse themself in the intricacies of the game, they find that navigating through story modes and optimizing gear needs a strategy.

This article aims to illuminate the path for F2P enthusiasts, offering insights into maximizing the character's potential and ensuring a rewarding journey within the Black Clover Mobile universe.

Guide for F2P players to level up their characters in Black Clover Mobile

Players who are seeking to advance in the world of Black Clover Mobile without spending any amount need to upgrade their characters on a constant basis. A thorough guide to level up any character in the game is given below.

Stamina management and the importance of character selection

The use of stamina is crucial, especially for F2P players. Focus on story mode to unlock more content and gain experience points (EXP). Stamina management is key, ensuring you maximize your gains with each playthrough.

The choice of characters plays a crucial role in determining the trajectory of your progress. For example, Charmy's proficiency extends across multiple facets of the game, including combat. Both SSR and SR units wield substantial power, contributing to efficient progression; therefore, the careful selection of the right unit or character is pivotal for success in the game.

Food buffs for efficiency

Unlocking and utilizing food buffs is a game-changer. Head to Charmy and access the cooking feature early in the game. Two essential food items to cook are Grilled Fish and Bond. Grilled Fish boosts EXP collected by mages, aiding in leveling up characters efficiently.

Bonding for affinity

Bonding is not only crucial for the story but also for increasing your characters' affinity. Higher affinity leads to better rewards and faster progression.

Bonding stages provide resources and should be a focus while grinding up your characters.

Weekly shop reset

Each world in the game has a shop where you can purchase various food items. These items have different effects, so choose wisely based on your needs. Be mindful of the weekly shop reset, and use your gold wisely to avoid running out of resources.

Discord community support

Joining the Black Clover Mobile Discord community can be a valuable resource. Connect with experienced players who can offer guidance and answer your questions. The community aspect adds an extra layer of support, especially during the initial stages of the game.

As a F2P player, strategic planning and efficient resource utilization are essential in Black Clover Mobile. By managing stamina, prioritizing units, using food buffs, focusing on bonding for affinity, and wisely utilizing the weekly shop, you can level up your units effectively. Joining the community can provide additional insights and support.

Players can also read the complete beginner guide to better understand the gameplay.