Black Clover Mobile Rise of the Wizard King tier list (November 2023)

Black Clover Mobile Rise of the Wizard King features a vast array of characters with unique abilities. As the game evolves, staying informed about the latest tier list becomes crucial for playing strategically.

In this article, we'll provide an updated tier list for November 2023, outlining the strengths and rankings of various characters.

Black Clover Mobile: Character tier list (November 2023)

Black Clover Mobile is based on the popular anime/manga series Black Clover. The varying power level of every character makes it essential to rank them according to their abilities. The updated list as of November 2023 is given below.

S-Tier

In the realm of Black Clover Mobile, S-tier characters reign supreme, boasting unparalleled abilities that can tip the scales of any battle. These characters bring a combination of devastating attacks and strategic utility to the table. Here are the wizards dominating in November 2023:

Julius

Mars

Rades Spirito

Noelle [Swimsuit]

Charmy [Swimsuit]

Charlotte [Clover Academy]

Finral Roulacase

Valtos

William Vangeance

Noelle [Halloween]

A-Tier

While not at the very top, A-tier characters Black Clover Mobile Rise of the Wizard King possess versatility and skillful tactics, making them formidable battle contenders. The November 2023 A-tier roster includes,

Vetto [Despair]

Fana

Kahono

Kiato

Lotus Whomalt

Mimosa [Clover Academy]

Yami [Clover Academy]

Gauche [Swimsuit]

Asta [Swimsuit]

Charmy [Halloween]

Yami Sukehiro

Yuno [Swimsuit]

Licht

B-Tier

Characters in the B-tier possess a solid set of skills, requiring effective exploitation of their strengths for success in battles. The November 2023 B-tier roster includes,

Charlotte Roselei

Gueldre Poizot

Rhya

Rill Boismortier

Asta [Clover Academy]

Fuegoleon [Clover Academy]

Sally

Sol Marron

Charmy Pappitson

Gauche Adlai

Gifso

Langris Vaude

Yuno [Golden Dawn]

C-Tier

Characters in the C-tier have unique abilities but often require a higher level of commitment and skill to compete with their higher-tier counterparts. The November 2023 C-tier list includes the following characters:

Fuegoleon Vermillion

Jack the Ripper

Leopold Vermillion

Nebra Silva

Nozel Silva

Vanessa [Swimsuit]

Jack [Clover Academy]

Solid Silva

Vetto

D-Tier

The D-tier encompasses characters that, while still valuable, may require more effort to shine on the battlefield. The November 2023 D-tier list characters are,

Alecdora Sandler

Baro

Catherine

Geork

Heath Grice

Lily

Luck Voltia

Gordon Agrippa

Magna Swing

Marx Francois

Neige

Klaus Lunettes

Revchi Salik

Salim de Hapshass

Sekke Bronzazza

Shiren Tium

Theresa

Asta

Noelle Silva

Vanessa Enoteca

Yuno

Mimosa Vermillion

As with any tier list, it's important to consider team composition, collaboration, and individual playstyle when selecting characters for your roster in Black Clover Mobile Rise of the Wizard King.

The game's landscape is ever-changing, so staying informed about character strengths and meta shifts is key to dominating magical battles within Clover Kingdom.