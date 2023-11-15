Black Clover Mobile Chapter 8 update: New banners, Tower of Spire, and more

Black Clover Mobile enthusiasts are in for a delightful surprise as the game undergoes a significant update with the arrival of Chapter 8. This update heralds a multitude of fresh features, challenges, and rewards. The eagerly awaited content is set to captivate and entertain players.

Following a maintenance break scheduled from 8 PM EST on 11/15 to 1 AM EST on 11/16, a diverse range of new elements will be introduced. In this article, we'll discuss all the changes this update has to offer, including new banners and packs.

All Chapter 8 updates in Black Clover Mobile

Despair Fana and Witch Queen banners

First, the update unveils two new banners featuring the formidable Despair Fana and the enigmatic Witch Queen. Players can test their luck and summon these powerful characters to enhance their squads and tackle upcoming challenges.

New quests, Patrol Stage, and Memory Hall

The narrative unfolds further with the addition of Chapter 8, providing players with an immersive gaming experience. It introduces new quests and challenging Patrol Stages and encourages players to unlock the secrets hidden within the Memory Hall. The storyline promises to captivate players as they delve deeper into the world of Black Clover Mobile.

Tower of Spire and Guild Boss returns

One of the most anticipated features making a comeback is the Tower of Spire. Players can once again climb the tower, facing progressively tougher opponents on each floor. The rewards escalate as players ascend, making it a thrilling challenge for seasoned adventurers and newcomers.

Several epic battles are about to unfold as the Guild Boss makes a triumphant return. Team up with guildmates to take down powerful bosses, earning valuable rewards and strengthening the bonds of your guild community.

Plechidna Raid and Dice events return

The Plechidna Raid is back, offering players another chance to face this formidable foe. Players need to rally their allies, strategize attacks, and reap the rewards of conquering this challenge.

Moreover, the popular Dice event is back, adding an element of chance and excitement to the game. Roll the dice, navigate the board, and collect rewards as you progress. This fun minigame adds to the Black Clover Mobile experience.

New packs

With every major update comes new packs, providing players with opportunities to acquire resources, characters, and items at special prices. Keep an eye out for these packs after the maintenance break to enhance your gaming journey.

Dispatch system

One highly anticipated feature of this Black Cover Mobile update is the introduction of the dispatch system. Now, players can configure their teams to automatically grind runs while engaging in other in-game activities or even when the game is closed. This feature adds a new level of convenience for players looking to maximize their progress without constant manual intervention.

This Black Clover Mobile update brings a wave of exciting content, from challenging new quests to the return of beloved events and features.