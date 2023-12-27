Black Clover M Season 8 patch notes: Banner reruns and more

Black Clover M Season 8 patch notes will soon hit the global server with many changes, banner reruns, and World Boss’s return. Per a verified fan account on X, the manga/anime-inspired turn-based title will lay the groundwork for future additions with these patch notes. With the New Year expecting summoning banners and other gifts, there is excitement about the update.

Read on to explore different aspects of the Black Clover M season 8 patch notes, including its schedule, events, and more.

Black Clover M Season 8 patch notes release date and more

As per the X post by @bclovermobileEN, there will be maintenance before the Black Clover M Season 8 patch notes update on December 27, 2023, at 8 pm EST. You can get 170 Crystals as compensation. Read on to learn about all the events.

No new seasonal unit banner

There won't be a seasonal unit banner in this update (Image via Vic Game Studios)

After the recent launch of Julius, Vic Game Studios has decided not to bring any new swimsuits, holiday costumes, or other new heroes with this update. However, you are allowed to use the reruns to catch certain summer and fall favorites through the rate-up summoning banners.

The return of special events

While there are no new holiday heroes, the title promises to bring back some of the most adored special events with this Black Clover M Season 8 patch notes update. The announced revival of the Hall of Illusions and World Boss game modes has excited the community. Completing these events will reward you with exclusive seasonal prizes.

The destructive World Boss forced parties to work together to take down colossal enemies. The return of this event will provide players with a new outlet to test their skills and farm more rare items.

Summoning banner reruns

The popular summoning banners from the fourth and fifth seasons will now be available for a limited time. This gives the community a chance to obtain previously released champions and skill pages.

Welcoming 2024 with a New Year's celebration

Changes in the Battle Pass while you prepare to welcome 2024 (Image via Vic Game Studios)

The Black Clover M Season 8 patch notes update also brings a New Year-themed login campaign that can help you get special holiday currencies and items to welcome 2024.

The Seasonal Battle Pass progression is adding a new skill page as a reward to help you find another way to strengthen your favorite champions.

Ongoing improvements

Vic Game Studios is also focusing on some improvements under the hood for the upcoming update, including:

Challenge mode rewards, shop overhauls, and reduced loading times will be live globally after the update.

A gear crafting system will soon arrive on the JP servers.

Balancing adjustments to fine-tune the PvP matchups and character skills.

While all the updates in the Black Clover M Season 8 patch notes are impressive, whether they bring something special to the F2P crowd of the community remains to be seen. Follow us for more game-related guides and updates.