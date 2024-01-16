When is Jack releasing in Black Clover Mobile? Release date, skills, and more

Developer Vic Game Studios will soon be introducing Jack in Black Clover Mobile as per their official X post. Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King was one of the highest-grossing mobile titles of 2023, and the developer continues to bring in new events and popular heroes from the manga/anime to maintain the trend this new year.

The geometry teacher charges at enemies with his set squares and stacks up his miscalculations, to sum up these attacks for massive damage. This article dives deep into his skill sets.

The official release date for Jack in Black Clover Mobile

As per the official X post made on January 15, 2023, Jack will arrive in Black Clover Mobile with the launch of the title’s third season on the global server. The Green Mantis squad’s captain will become a playable character in Black Clover M after the scheduled maintenance on January 18, 2024.

So, it is evident that the other two heroes (namely Charlotte and Fuegoleon) of Black Clover M Season 3 will also arrive on the same date.

That said, these champions are tested on the title’s JP/KR server before its official global release. To clarify any confusion, this champion has been a playable character in the JP/KR server since May 25, 2023.

A complete skill analysis of Jack in Black Clover Mobile

Jack is a popular character from the Black Clover anime due to his rise from a commoner to a Magic Knights captain. The developer has adjusted his appearance and given him some amazing skills to suit his bloodthirsty and savage nature ahead of the global server launch.

After learning Fuegoleon's skills, the community remains keen to dive deep into the skills of this new character. Here is a complete skill analysis of the Green Attacker class champion.

Skill 1: Three-point Slash

The skill of one of the champions can deal immense damage (Image via Vic Game Studios)

The character's knack for taking on stronger opponents and cutting different things fits perfectly with his first skill. He charges towards opponents with his set squares and inflicts [Bleed] on the enemy, dealing constant damage for two turn(s).

When the enemy takes constant [Bleed] damage, there is a 50% chance of inflicting a [Stun] status ailment for one turn(s).

Skill 2: I’ll Slice You Up

In Black Clover Mobile, Jack can deal heavy damage to his enemies. He applies [Miscalculation] to himself one time and will also grant an [Increased PEN Lv.2] buff for two turn(s). The champion will also grant an [Increase ACC Lv.2] buff for two turn(s).

Special skill: Golden Ratio of Severance

The special skill deals immense damage (Image via Vic Game Studios)

In Black Clover Mobile, Jack has a unique special skill that inflicts [Extra Attack] on a random enemy for each instance of [Miscalculation], dealing damage equal to 80% of ATK and MATK. It also inflicts a [Stun] status ailment on a designated enemy for one turn(s).

However, while Jack is a quality champion in Black Clover Mobile, the community seems more excited about the launch of Charlotte. While we await the launch of these new champions, check out the game’s current meta-tier list.