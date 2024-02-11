Reroll in Black Clover Mobile is a crucial aspect of the manga/anime-inspired turn-based RPG gacha title. It helps you grab the best champions in the current meta as you begin your journey in the game. However, the rerolling process might differ depending on the server you are on, which can be confusing.

This article brings you the complete guide to reroll in Black Clover Mobile on different servers.

How to reroll in Black Clover Mobile JP/KR server

Follow this guide to reroll in Black Clover Mobile JP/KR server (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The rerolling process for the Black Clover Mobile Japan/Korea server is as effortless as it gets. It requires only seven to eight minutes for a reroll, and you can do it both from your phone and using the emulator.

Step 1: Launch the game and login as a Guest.

Launch the game and login as a Guest. Step 2: Complete the tutorial quickly to unlock the Quest Tracker.

Complete the tutorial quickly to unlock the Quest Tracker. Step 3: Unlock summoning after defeating the Bear stage in the forest.

Unlock summoning after defeating the Bear stage in the forest. Step 4: Check the in-game mail for the currently available starter rewards and perform pulls.

If you are not happy with the results, navigate to the Accounts tab to find the Account Delete option. It will instantly take you to the starter screen and allow you to start from scratch.

How to reroll in Black Clover Mobile Global and Canada server

Pick the best SSR champion by rerolling to get a strong start in Black Clover Mobile Global/Canada server (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Rerolling on the Global and Canada servers is not as straightforward as it is in the JP/KR version. However, developer Vic Game Studio has added the Account Delete option, making it somewhat easier than before.

Previously, players needed to clear cache or create multiple Google Accounts before starting to reroll in Black Clover Mobile. However, now you can simply delete the previous account and return as a guest as many times as you want.

Step 1: Launch the game and login as a Guest.

Launch the game and login as a Guest. Step 2: Play the tutorial and unlock the Quest Tracker feature.

Play the tutorial and unlock the Quest Tracker feature. Step 3: Once you complete the Bear stage you will unlock Summoning. Complete the 10-pull tutorial at this point, and you will get a Charlotte in Black Clover Mobile. The game will send 10 summons tickets in the in-game mail.

Once you complete the Bear stage you will unlock Summoning. Complete the 10-pull tutorial at this point, and you will get a Charlotte in Black Clover Mobile. The game will send 10 summons tickets in the in-game mail. Step 4: Now continue playing through the story and you will get 20-pulls and some other bonuses as pre-register rewards once you clear Chapter 1 Episode 5.

Now continue playing through the story and you will get 20-pulls and some other bonuses as pre-register rewards once you clear Chapter 1 Episode 5. Step 5: Continue playing until you clear Chapter 1 Episode 11 to unlock the “Infinite Roll Banner.” You will get the chance to do 20 10-pulls here, and you can keep any one of them.

Once you achieve the desired results, you can continue playing the game. However, if you are not satisfied with the results, you can head to the Accounts tab and click on the Delete Account feature to start again.

How to reroll in Black Clover Mobile using an emulator

Pick up the strongest Black Clover Mobile champions and enjoy enhanced gameplay on a bigger screen using emulators (Image via Vic Game Studio)

You can easily reroll while playing the game on your PC via emulators. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to reroll in Black Clover Mobile when playing via an emulator.

Step 1: Download the emulator on your desktop and install the application.

Download the emulator on your desktop and install the application. Step 2: Launch the application and open the Multi-Instance manager at the bottom left corner.

Launch the application and open the Multi-Instance manager at the bottom left corner. Step 3: Click on the “Instance” button at the bottom-left corner.

Click on the “Instance” button at the bottom-left corner. Step 4: Pick a fresh instance and pick Pie-64.

Pick a fresh instance and pick Pie-64. Step 5: Now pick 4-cores, and 4 GB RAM if you want to use a single instance. However, for multi-instances, you can pick 2-cores and 2GB RAM that can help you launch more instances at the same time.

Now pick 4-cores, and 4 GB RAM if you want to use a single instance. However, for multi-instances, you can pick 2-cores and 2GB RAM that can help you launch more instances at the same time. Step 6: Rename the instance to Black Clover Mobile Master.

Rename the instance to Black Clover Mobile Master. Step 7: Open the instance, open Play Store, and install the game on your desktop.

Open the instance, open Play Store, and install the game on your desktop. Step 8: Close the instance and go back to the Multi-Instance manager to copy the master instance as many times as you need.

Close the instance and go back to the Multi-Instance manager to copy the master instance as many times as you need. Step 9: Start rolling on this instance and follow the same process mentioned above.

Vic Game Studio has added plenty of amazing content to all the Black Clover Mobile servers. Therefore, if you are not a fan of the manga or anime, or not well-versed in the current meta of the title, choosing the right reroll can get tedious. You can check out the Black Clover Mobile tier list to find the best-performing champions in the current meta. It will be easier for you to choose the best options available after each reroll in the title.

