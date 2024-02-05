Black Clover Mobile Season 4 trailer launch, event schedule, new characters, and more

Black Clover Mobile Season 4 is right around the corner, and the community has been buzzing with anticipation since its trailer dropped on the title’s official X page. The post did not reveal a release date for the upcoming season. However, as the global server’s third season ends on February 5, 2024, the latest season is expected to begin around that time.

Chapter 8 in Story Mode also took an unexpected turn as a mysterious man appears in the title. This article will discuss the trailer and all it reveals about Black Clover Mobile Season 4.

Black Clover Mobile Season 4 launch date

The official post does not confirm a launch date for the upcoming season. However, since the previous season ends on February 5, 2024, at 23:59 IST (UTC +8), the community expects Black Clover M Season 4 to arrive on February 6, 2024.

New characters to appear in Black Clover Mobile Season 4

Halloween Noelle will be an SSR Debuffer character, while the Halloween Charmy character will be an SSR attacker. Both of these will launch with the arrival of the fourth season and some Halloween special skills to finish off the enemies.

Furthermore, the Season 4 Overview Trailer also hints at the arrival of Fanzell Krueger in Black Clover M. Per the anime/manga, Asta, the main protagonist, owes a lot to Fanzell, as he taught him the art of wielding a sword.

He might appear in Story Mode Chapter 8, per an official tweet. His arrival in Black Clover M strengthens the rumors of the Black Asta banner arriving soon on the global server.

New Black Clover Mobile Season 4 special event

The upcoming Black Clover M season brings a Costume Party event where you can win ten Summon Tickets before the launch of Halloween Noelle and Charmy.

The rules of this event are as follows:

You should follow the official Twitter account of the game

Share or retweet the embedded post with a comment using “#BlackCloverM” and “#BCMS4Trailer

Do note that only 80 selected winners will get the rewards. The event will end on February 8, 2024, at 23:59 (UTC +8).

Other events in Black Clover Mobile Season 4

Black Clover Mobile's fourth season also brings some other time-limited events. This includes Make a Lunchbox, Squad Arena, and Squad Boss Battles. All these events can help you win plenty of rewards as well.

Black Clover Mobile's fourth season is building up immense suspense before its expected launch soon. Follow Sportskeeda for other game-related guides.

