Black Clover Mobile Season 5 leak hints at Charlotte and Magna coming soon

Rumors about Black Clover Mobile Season 5 have been floating since the fourth season’s arrival in the title. Meanwhile, a recent X post from reliable leaker @blclovermobileEN regarding the upcoming hero launches has caught the community’s attention. Per the tweet on February 11, 2024, an Attacker and a Supporter will arrive in the fifth season of Black Clover Mobile Season 5.

Since developer Vic Game Studio is constantly launching new content on the global server, excitement among players has grown exponentially. This article aims to find out more about the possible launch of Charlotte and Magna in Black Clover M.

When can fans expect the Black Clover Mobile Season 5 on the global server?

Black Clover Mobile Season 4 launched on the global server on February 6, 2024. Since the seasons in the global server last for about a month, the community expects to experience Black Clover Mobile Season 5 on March 7, 2024.

As per the X post by @bclovermobileEN, the upcoming season in Black Clover M will bring Charlotte (Supporter) and Magna (Attacker).

Charlotte skill analysis

A new Charlotte variant is expected to arrive in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 (Image via Vic Game Studio)

You would have recently seen the Blue Supporter variant of Charlotte in Black Clover M Season 3. However, the recent leaks suggest the Season 5 variant will be a Green Attacker in the title. The new variant of the noblewoman from the house of Roselei (as mentioned in the anime/manga) will also be an SSR character.

Charlotte was first released on the JP/KR server on October 31, 2023. Here is a complete skill analysis of the Sense-type Supported by the Blue Rose Dquad.

Skill 1: Thornvine Sword

The first skill will slash the enemy with a Thornvine Sword, inflicting 80% ATK and 80% MATK damage. It also grants a [SP+1] buff to the ally with the highest ATK. The increased Special Points can be used for combined attacks and special skills.

Skill 2: Blessing of Thornvine

Charlotte’s skill 2 in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 creates thornvines, buffing one ally. It grants a [SP +2] and [Debuff Immunity] buff to the ally for one turn(s). It also has a 40% chance of reducing her second skill’s cooldown by one turn(s).

This skill helps her to use increased Special Points (SP) for Combined Attacks and blocks all the debuffs when in effect.

Special skill: Blessing of Blue Rose

Charlotte summons countless thornvines that cover the battlefield, buffing all allies. It grants a 30% reduction in damage taken for two turns(s). It also grants a [DEF PEN Lv.3] buff to the allies with the highest All ATK for two turn(s). With this special skill, Charlotte also grants allies with [Barrier] an [Extend Barrier Duration by one turn(s)] buff.

Magna skill analysis

Black Clover Mobile Season 5 may see a new SSR attacker (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The Power-type SSR Red Attacker from the Black Bulls squad is also expected to arrive in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 with plenty of amazing skills. The champion arrived in the JP/KR server on October 31, 2023. Here is a complete analysis of the champions' possible skills.

Skill 1: Fire Swing

This is an overpowered attacker that hits a fireball with a flaming bat, dealing 100% ATK and 100% MATK when using his first skill. When the enemy is taking continuous [Burn] damage, this skill inflicts additional [Burn] damage for two turn(s). It inflicts [Burn] on an enemy, dealing vast damage for two turn(s).

The [Burn] damage equals 20% of ATK and 20% MATK at the initial seconds of your turn. It can stack up to three times.

Skill 2: Soul Training

For his second skill, Magna again swings his bat, hitting the enemy with fire orbs. Similar to Skill One, this attack also deals continuous [Burn] damage to an enemy for two turn(s), irrespective of whether the enemy is taking continuous [Burn] damage or not. This skill deals 120% ATK and 120% MATK damage every time.

Special skill: Tough Guy’s Hardcore Training

Magna keeps attacking enemies with 165% ATK and 165% MATK when using his special skill. He hits countless fireballs with his flaming bat once the enemy’s [Barrier] is removed. For every instance of continuous [Burn] damage the enemy is taking, Magna attacks them after granting a 40% [Increased DMG Dealt] buff.

Magna’s special skill also grants an [Extra Turn] upon killing an enemy.

Do note that the skill analysis of the heroes is based on their skills, as seen in the JP/KR server. Since the developer often changes the name or effects of these skills before releasing the champions on the global server, you should wait until Black Clover Mobile Season 5’s launch on the global server.

