Yuno in Black Clover Mobile: Release date, skills, and more

Developer Vic Game Studios is preparing to introduce Yuno in Black Clover Mobile, and the game's fans are incredibly excited. The character will enter the roster with Wind Spirit Magic. A Character Preheat Trailer posted on the title's official X account revealed some of the champion's characteristics ahead of his launch.

The release of Yuno and Langris was already hinted at by the poster release of the Golden Dawn.

When will Yuno be released in Black Clover Mobile?

Per the official X post on January 23, 2024, Yuno will arrive in Black Clover Mobile's global server on January 25, 2024. According to the Character Preheat Trailer, the character will probably be a Red Debuffer champion.

Players should note that Yuno first arrived on the JP/KR server on October 12, 2023.

Yuno in Black Clover Mobile: Skill analysis

Since Yuno has been available on the JP/KR server for a few months, the community is quite familiar with his skills.

As players prepare to team up Yuno in Black Clover Mobile with newly launched Charlotte and other Season 3 champions, let's analyze his skills ahead of his arrival on the global server.

Skill 1: Sylph’s Gentle Breeze

Yuno creates a whirlwind resembling a storm, dealing vast damage to the enemy. If the enemy is inflicted with [Silence] or [Total Silence], Yuno has a 50% chance of granting 20% [Increased Mobility].

Skill 2: Swift White Bow

Yuno fires some swift white arrows, dealing damage to the whole enemy team. This is an AOE skill and can be enhanced with the signature skill page.

With this skill, Yuno gets a 30% chance to inflict [Silence] for two turn(s).

Special skill: White Spear

This is Yuno’s ultimate skill. This is a single-target attack where Yuno transforms the Swift White Hawk's wings into a Swift White Spear and throws it toward his enemies, inflicting immense damage.

With this skill, Yuno inflicts [Total Silence] on an enemy for two turns(s). He inflicts [Taunt] on enemies for one turn(s) and a 20% [Reduced Mobility] debuff on an enemy.

It should be noted that this skill analysis is based on the champion’s skills on the JP/KR server.

Vic Games Studio is yet to release the skills for Yuno in Black Clover Mobile's global server. Therefore, players should wait for the developer’s posts for confirmation.

Follow Sportskeeda for all Black Clover Mobile-related updates and more.