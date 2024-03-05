Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes: Season length, maintenance, and more

The recent official announcement of the Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes has raised the excitement of the community with plenty of amazing new features and more. As announced, the new changes will be incorporated in the title after the scheduled maintenance break on March 7, 2024, from 12:00 am to 6:00 am EST (UTC +5hrs).

Developer Vic Game Studios has already announced rewards for players during this maintenance break. However, players are more excited about the new updates than these rewards.

Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes: Season length and maintenance

The Black Clover Mobile characters waiting for Season 5 (Image via Vic Game Studio)

As per the official website, the new season will last from March 7, 2024, to April 2, 2024. The Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes will arrive after the maintenance on March 7, 2024, from 12:00 am to 6:00 am EST (UTC +5hrs is EST).

You will get 320 Black Crystals as a reward from the developer for the inconvenience caused during this maintenance break.

Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes: All key updates

Asta and other champions are ready for the upcoming season (Image via Vic Game Studio)

The latest Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes bring plenty of amazing updates and adjustments to enhance your gameplay. Here are the key updates described:

Quest Update

The Chapter 9 Quest has been updated in the upcoming patch.

Summon update

Yami in Black Clover Mobile (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Some crucial changes have been made to the Summon of Black Clover Mobile Season 5.

Season 5 Rate-Up Summons will bring characters like <Ceremony> Charlotte and Magna.

You will be getting Season 5 Rate-Up Skill Page Summons.

New Pad Black Crystal Step-Up Summon for <Ceremony> Charlotte and Magna.

The event will start on March 7, 2024, and the Version Update is scheduled for March 21, 2024, at 03:59 EST (UTC +5hrs)

Event update

100-day Celebration : Log in for seven days to get 1200 Black Crystals and a special 100-day Frame

: Log in for seven days to get 1200 Black Crystals and a special 100-day Frame Tropical Retreat Event will last from March 7, 2024, to March 28, 2024, and will bring Summer Vanessa. The developer reintroduced it with optimizations. Participate to get <Swimsuit> Vanessa and her Skill Page, LR gear of choice, and more

will last from March 7, 2024, to March 28, 2024, and will bring Summer Vanessa. The developer reintroduced it with optimizations. Participate to get <Swimsuit> Vanessa and her Skill Page, LR gear of choice, and more Lucky Roulette Event will last from March 21, 2024, to April 2, 2024. Complete tasks to earn Lucky Bookmarks for a chance at numerous rewards.

will last from March 21, 2024, to April 2, 2024. Complete tasks to earn Lucky Bookmarks for a chance at numerous rewards. Broom Race Event will arrive on March 21, 2024, and will last until April 2, 2024. Take part in this event and earn tokens for rewards.

will arrive on March 21, 2024, and will last until April 2, 2024. Take part in this event and earn tokens for rewards. Bingo Event will begin on March 21, 2024, and last until April 4, 2024. Complete tasks to earn bingo lines to earn rewards and additional points.

Burning Time Event update

The developer is bringing new game modes in the Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Raid Burning Time will begin on March 7, 2024, and will continue until March 14, 2024. Complete Raid at certain times to get rewards.

will begin on March 7, 2024, and will continue until March 14, 2024. Complete Raid at certain times to get rewards. The design Gear Burning Time event will run for a week from March 14, 2024, to March 21, 2024. Design gear at specific times to get more rewards.

event will run for a week from March 14, 2024, to March 21, 2024. Design gear at specific times to get more rewards. Speed Boss Burning Time event runs from March 15, 2024, to March 29, 2024. Complete Squad Boss at specific times for extra rewards.

event runs from March 15, 2024, to March 29, 2024. Complete Squad Boss at specific times for extra rewards. Gear Upgrade Burning Time event will begin on March 21, 2024, and run until March 28, 2023. Upgrading gears at specific times will earn you great rewards.

event will begin on March 21, 2024, and run until March 28, 2023. Upgrading gears at specific times will earn you great rewards. Arena Burning Time will start on March 28, 2024, and end on April 4, 2024. Complete the Arena at certain times for extra rewards.

Limited-Time Mode update in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes

Raid: Betelgigas event begins on March 7, 2024, and will last until March 14, 2024. Beat the Raid Boss Betelgigas to gain Raid Coins that can be used to exchange rewards.

event begins on March 7, 2024, and will last until March 14, 2024. Beat the Raid Boss Betelgigas to gain Raid Coins that can be used to exchange rewards. Hall of Illusions event will last from March 14, 2024, to April 2, 2024. This is a new event with five difficulty levels. Complete these levels to get Black Crystals, LR equipment of your choice, attribute transformation stones, and special profile frames.

Arena Gameplay update

Event Arena will last from March 18, 2024, to March 25, 2024. This limited-time event forbids SSR Mages in the Arena. You can use Event Arena coins to exchange Accessories and Accessory Enhancement Stones in the exchange center.

Squad Gameplay update in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes

The Squad Boss event will last from March 15, 2024, to March 29, 2024. You can participate in this event to get Squad Raid Coins, which can be exchanged in the shop for rewards.

event will last from March 15, 2024, to March 29, 2024. You can participate in this event to get Squad Raid Coins, which can be exchanged in the shop for rewards. Note that participants in squad-related events will be locked in once the event begins. Thus, joining, leaving, or changing squads after the matching period has commenced will disqualify you from participating in the event and from receiving any rewards.

Pack update in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes

The event starts on March 7, 2024 Version Update.

Season 5 package update & Development enhancement package update.

Premium Monthly Card update (If you are still within the purchase period of the old version of the Premium Monthly Card, you can continue to claim it while also purchasing the new version.)

Mainline Progress Package 2 update.

Daily Lobster Package update.

Cumulative Top-Up event also begins on March 7, 2024. A new cumulative top-up event is ready. You can check in for more details.

also begins on March 7, 2024. A new cumulative top-up event is ready. You can check in for more details. Battle Pass event begins on March 7, 2024, and will last until April 2, 2024. The Season 5 Battle Pass is updated, and you will get more details in-game. Note that you must claim your rewards before April 5, 2024.

Other updates in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes

Equipment Transcendence: Equipment with four attributes can open the [Equipment Transcendence] system for transcendence enhancement using the same equipment.

Equipment with four attributes can open the [Equipment Transcendence] system for transcendence enhancement using the same equipment. Dust of Light System: When dismantling equipment, the additional item [Dust of Light] is obtained, which can later be used at the exchange to swap for equipment-related goods.

When dismantling equipment, the additional item [Dust of Light] is obtained, which can later be used at the exchange to swap for equipment-related goods. Real-time PVP-friendly matches: This is the latest inclusion where you can play real-time PVP matches with friends.

Game Optimization in Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes

Equipment Development : The probability has been adjusted when using 3 LR equipment in equipment development to SSR 1% / UR 4%, / LR 95%

: The probability has been adjusted when using 3 LR equipment in equipment development to SSR 1% / UR 4%, / LR 95% Squad Boss : Added different difficulty levels with potential drops of [Random Enchantment Stone Box]

: Added different difficulty levels with potential drops of [Random Enchantment Stone Box] Playtime : Event reward adjustment

: Event reward adjustment General Shop : Added new item [Attribute Transformation Stone]

: Added new item [Attribute Transformation Stone] Mage Piece Shop : Added new characters to the [SSR Mage Summon Ticket] in the Mage Piece Shop

: Added new characters to the [SSR Mage Summon Ticket] in the Mage Piece Shop Skill Page Salvage Store : Added new items

: Added new items Arena Shop : Adjusted merchandise content (Adjusted in the Season 5 Arena Shop on Mar. 25)

: Adjusted merchandise content (Adjusted in the Season 5 Arena Shop on Mar. 25) Squad Shop : Added new item [Attribute Transformation Stone]

: Added new item [Attribute Transformation Stone] World Shop : You can directly enter the World Shop from the shop icon in the Travel Guide and switch different Worlds for purchasing without moving to NPC for dialogue

: You can directly enter the World Shop from the shop icon in the Travel Guide and switch different Worlds for purchasing without moving to NPC for dialogue Mage/Skill Page Summon Tickets or Random Tickets: Removed the animation when opening items

Final notes

When maintenance begins before the Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes, the game will be forcibly terminated, and you won’t be able to play during this period.

To ensure your data is properly saved, please end the game before maintenance begins.

The Black Clover Mobile Season 5 patch notes have brought some incredibly interesting features and plenty of events for players. Follow Sportskeeda for all game-related updates and more.

More Black Clover Mobile-related updates and guides

Black Clover Mobile reroll guide || Black Clover Mobile Black Asta build